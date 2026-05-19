TITANIQUE to Launch North American Tour in 2027
Titanique will perform in Los Angeles, San Diego, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Washington, DC and many more cities to be announced in its first year.
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Titanique will launch a multi-city North American tour in 2027. The Tony-nominated musical steered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion will perform in Los Angeles, San Diego, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Washington, DC and many more cities to be announced in its first year.
Newly nominated for a 2026 Tony Award for Best Musical, the production also scored nominations for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams), and Best Book of a Musical (Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue and is currently playing on Broadway at the historic St. James Theatre.
Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. Tony nominated co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) directs the Broadway production, with choreography by Tony nominee Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).
The Broadway cast features Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; John Riddle as Cal Hockley; Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; Layton Williams as The Iceberg; Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold as the Background Vocalists; and Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman as understudies.
Alongside Tye Blue and Ellenore Scott, the musical’s creative team includes Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti; Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe; and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.
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