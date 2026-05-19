THE HOUSEMAID Stage Adaptation in Development From Lionsgate

A new stage adaptation of The Housemaid, the popular Freida McFadden novel and subsequent 2025 film, is being developed by Lionsgate. Bekah Brunstetter, who wrote the libretto for The Notebook musical will adapt the material for the stage. Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska are on board to produce.

“The Housemaid has all the elements for a successful stage adaptation – a blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists and turns that builds tension and momentum in a way that naturally lends itself to the stage,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s President, Global Products & Experiences. A production timeline for the project has yet to be announced, as well as whether it is being developed directly for Broadway.

The psychological thriller follows Millie, who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina and Andrew Winchester. But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous as she discovers a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film version arrived in theaters on December 19, 2025 and became a runaway hit at the box office, grossing over $350 million worldwide. The movie starred Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins. A sequel is also in development.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate