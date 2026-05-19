Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/17/26 - EVERY BRILLIANT THING Tops the List
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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/17/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY began previews at the Shubert and opens on 5/18.THE BOOK OF MORMON did not have any performances this week due to a fire at the O'Neill on Mon. 5/4. EVERY BRILLIANT THING had six performances with 986 seats, one performance with 985 seats, and one performance with 984 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,885.
This week's grosses are down just 0.3% from the prior week's $38.3M. Down approximately 14% year-over-year — the comparable mid-May week in 2025 grossed $44.4 million with the same 40 shows. However, the industry still remains ahead of 2022–2024 levels and even with pre-pandemic 2018 numbers.
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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- OH, MARY! (15.8%)
- THE BALUSTERS (7.2%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (2.9%)
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (2.1%)
- JUST IN TIME (1.9%)
- MJ (1.2%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (1.1%)
- CHICAGO (0.7%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (0.6%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (0.5%)
- FALLEN ANGELS (0.4%)
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN (0.3%)
- ALADDIN (0.1%)
- PROOF (0.1%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-19.3%)
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (-6.6%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-5.6%)
- DEATH BECOMES HER (-4.9%)
- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL (-3.9%)
- THE FEAR OF 13 (-3.9%)
- & JULIET (-2.8%)
- GIANT (-2.8%)
- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.6%)
- HADESTOWN (-2.5%)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-2.2%)
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE (-2%)
- DOG DAY AFTERNOON (-1.4%)
- BECKY SHAW (-0.5%)
- HAMILTON (-0.5%)
- CHESS (-0.4%)
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This week (week ending 5/17/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 316,920 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,166,527. The average ticket price was $120.43. This represents 1 more show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 107.67%.
Attendance decreased by 0.46% compared to last week.
Overall grosses fell 0.34% compared to last week.
The average ticket price of $120.43 was $0.14 higher than last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $1,976,168
- HAMILTON: $1,890,123
- THE LION KING: $1,714,658
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $1,710,928
- OH, MARY!: $1,576,150
Daniel Radcliffe has entered his final weeks of performances in EVERY BRILLIANT THING, as Mariska Hargitay prepares to take over.
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- THE BALUSTERS ($425,421)
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($441,484)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL ($458,864)
- BECKY SHAW ($488,037)
- CHICAGO ($562,876)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- OH, MARY!: $328,646
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $253,895
- HAMILTON: $176,668
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $138,367
- ALADDIN: $112,322
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-1,375,443)
- THE LION KING ($-82,160)
- DEATH BECOMES HER ($-70,020)
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE ($-55,612)
- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-51,389)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $250.62
- OH, MARY!: $220.66
- HAMILTON: $177.93
- GIANT: $177.43
- PROOF: $162.74
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($76.87)
- ALADDIN ($83.63)
- WICKED ($86.01)
- DEATH BECOMES HER ($87.55)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($88.36)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- JUST IN TIME: 102%
- HAMILTON: 100.3%
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 100.1%
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING: 100%
- RAGTIME: 100%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- TITANÍQUE (0%)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (0%)
- WICKED (0%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (0%)
- THE LION KING (0%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 1501
- OH, MARY!: 1129
- THE BALUSTERS: 363
- THE OUTSIDERS: 280
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: 236
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2496)
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (-855)
- DEATH BECOMES HER (-584)
- THE LION KING (-562)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-522)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
Videos
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/17/26
Paddington at the Al Hirschfeld
Does anyone have any predictions as to what show may move into the Lunt after DBH closes on June 28?