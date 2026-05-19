Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/17/26 - EVERY BRILLIANT THING Tops the List

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/17/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY began previews at the Shubert and opens on 5/18.THE BOOK OF MORMON did not have any performances this week due to a fire at the O'Neill on Mon. 5/4. EVERY BRILLIANT THING had six performances with 986 seats, one performance with 985 seats, and one performance with 984 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,885.

This week's grosses are down just 0.3% from the prior week's $38.3M. Down approximately 14% year-over-year — the comparable mid-May week in 2025 grossed $44.4 million with the same 40 shows. However, the industry still remains ahead of 2022–2024 levels and even with pre-pandemic 2018 numbers.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 5/17/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 316,920 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,166,527. The average ticket price was $120.43. This represents 1 more show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 107.67%.

Attendance decreased by 0.46% compared to last week.

Overall grosses fell 0.34% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $120.43 was $0.14 higher than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $1,976,168

HAMILTON: $1,890,123

THE LION KING: $1,714,658

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $1,710,928

OH, MARY!: $1,576,150

Daniel Radcliffe has entered his final weeks of performances in EVERY BRILLIANT THING, as Mariska Hargitay prepares to take over.

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE BALUSTERS ($425,421)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($441,484)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($458,864)

BECKY SHAW ($488,037)

CHICAGO ($562,876)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OH, MARY!: $328,646

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $253,895

HAMILTON: $176,668

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $138,367

ALADDIN: $112,322

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-1,375,443)

THE LION KING ($-82,160)

DEATH BECOMES HER ($-70,020)

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE ($-55,612)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-51,389)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $250.62

OH, MARY!: $220.66

HAMILTON: $177.93

GIANT: $177.43

PROOF: $162.74

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($76.87)

ALADDIN ($83.63)

WICKED ($86.01)

DEATH BECOMES HER ($87.55)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($88.36)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 102%

HAMILTON: 100.3%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 100.1%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: 100%

RAGTIME: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

TITANÍQUE (0%)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (0%)

WICKED (0%)

THE OUTSIDERS (0%)

THE LION KING (0%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 1501

OH, MARY!: 1129

THE BALUSTERS: 363

THE OUTSIDERS: 280

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 236

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2496)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (-855)

DEATH BECOMES HER (-584)

THE LION KING (-562)

SCHMIGADOON! (-522)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.