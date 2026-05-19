Video: Luke Evans Prepares for Opening Night of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on STAGEBOUND





A new episode of the PBS Great Performances series Stagebound has debuted, spotlighting Tony-nominated performer Luke Evans, who currently stars as Frank-N-Furter in Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show. Each episode of the Webby-nominated series follows performers on their journey to opening night.

In the episode, viewers can see Evans as he returns to his theatrical roots by making his Broadway debut in the acclaimed revival. Ahead of opening night, Evans learns how to transform himself into the fan-favorite character by doing his own stage makeup. Watch the episode now, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Studio 54 and takes the artist from rehearsals to previews to press days and finally to opening night.

Other episodes this season feature Titaníque cast member and co-creator Marla Mindelle (available here), and an upcoming May 26 episode following Robert "Silk" Mason in CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Great Performances: Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s Broadway and Beyond programming and premieres Wednesdays, May 12-26 at 12/11c on pbs.org/gperf, the PBS app, and the Great Performances Facebook and YouTube channel.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has received nine nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Designs, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Rachel Dratch, as well as Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Evans. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton's revival of The Rocky Horror Show is now running at Studio 54. The production opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and was extended with performances now scheduled through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Read the reviews for the production.

The cast includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Juliette Lewis as “Magenta,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia.” The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.