Broadway-Bound BECAUSE OF WINN-DIXIE to Hold NYC Reading

Because of Winn-Dixie, the new Broadway-bound musical based on the Newbery Medal-winning and best-selling children’s novel by Kate DiCamillo, will hold a private reading in New York City on May 22. The reading is by invitation only.

Because of Winn-Dixie features a book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde), a score by Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, Alice by Heart), animal direction by Tony Award Honoree Bill Berloni (Annie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) and is directed by Tony Award-winner John Rando (Urinetown, A Christmas Story).

At the presentation, the role of Opal Buloni will be played by Mae Schenk, who will play the title role in the upcoming Amy Sherman-Palladino's Eloise film for Netflix, with Gabriel Ebert as the Preacher and Damon Daunno as Otis. Winn-Dixie will be played by Gus. The cast will also include Aisha de Haas, John Edwards, Brian Hoffman, Ayvah Johnson, Crystal Kellogg, Carolyn Mignini, Nicole Powell, Loic Sarmazian, Kacie Sheik, Christopher William Smyres and Luciana VanDette.

Because of Winn-Dixie is a warm and enthralling story about the intimate friendship between a young girl and her dog, and how the smallest act of kindness can ripple into a celebration of community. Because of Winn-Dixie has had runs in Arkansas, Delaware, Alabama and Connecticut.