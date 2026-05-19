GIANT Recoups Broadway Investment in Just 10 Weeks

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the four-time Tony nominated and Olivier Award-winning Best Play, Giant, has recouped its $5.6 million Broadway capitalization just 10 weeks into its planned 16-week limited engagement on Broadway, having played only seven shows a week from March through May.

Giant, written by Olivier Award Winner Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Two Time Tony Award Winner Nicholas Hytner, is currently playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) and is nominated for four 2026 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Nicholas Hytner), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow) and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (Aya Cash).

Giant stars Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, are Stella Everett as Hallie, David Manis, as Wally, and understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien.

Giant features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, along with lighting design by Anna Watson, making her Broadway debut, sound design by Darron L West, wig, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, production management by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Daniel Swee. Bespoke Theatricals is the General Manager and Michael J. Passaro serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Giant began Broadway performances on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 and is playing a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

Giant at the box office.

The cinematic release of Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant was recently announced to be screened in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and select international territories beginning November 19, 2026. Tickets for the cinema release of Giant go on sale on July 9, 2026. Visit Giantincinemas.com for more information. The production was filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London by Trafalgar Releasing, starring current Broadway stars 2026 Tony Award Nominee John Lithgow, 2026 Tony Award Nominee Aya Cash, Olivier Award Winner Elliot Levey and Olivier Award Nominee Rachael Stirling

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.