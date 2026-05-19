EVERY BRILLIANT THING Will Launch National Tour in 2027

Every Brilliant Thing will launch a national tour in 2027, from Seattle, Washington. Casting and venue dates for the national tour will be announced at a later date.



The Broadway production of the play, currently starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, has extended three times due to popular demand, and remained one of the top grossing plays on Broadway since beginning previews on Saturday, February 21, at the Hudson Theatre. This afternoon’s box office report for the week ending May 17, 2026 – the penultimate week of Radcliffe’s run – ranked the play as the #1 highest grossing production on Broadway, with a weekly intake of $1,976,168.10.

Every Brilliant Thing was recently honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Radcliffe plays his final performance on Sunday, May 24, and Hargitay will join the production on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, leading the show through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at which time six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in the role beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and play through Sunday, August 9, 2026.



Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue.