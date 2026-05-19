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Video: Aya Cash Says Just Being in GIANT 'Is the Win'

Aya Cash is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.

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Aya Cash might have only just made her Broadway debut, but the Giant star is no stranger to the New York City stage. This year, she earned a Tony nomination for her breakthrough role opposite John Lithgow in Giant.

"It's very special because I've been in the New York theatre scene for 20 years," she explained. "To be able to come to Broadway with a show that I think is so, so beautiful and to have that acknowledged by the community that I love feels very special."

Watch in this video as Aya chats more about her bonkers cast, what an honor it is to be in this Broadway season, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Play - Top 3
1. A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC
7.5% of votes
2. Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons
6% of votes
3. Kenrex - Lucille Lortel Theatre
4.5% of votes

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