Samantha Pauly, Savy Jackson and More to be Featured on CAESAR: THE MUSICAL Studio Cast EP

The studio cast EP Caesar: The Musical will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 19. Caesar: The Musical is a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, reimagined for a cast of all women. With book, music, and lyrics by Grace Yurchuk, the work remains rooted in Shakespeare’s original text while introducing a bold contemporary score. The EP is produced by Robbie Rozelle and features orchestrations by Alex Arlotta, with Yasuhiko Fukuoka serving as music director.

After early drafts of Caesar’s music garnered millions of views across social media, the project has grown into a broader mission to connect digital audiences with live performance while expanding opportunities for women in theater. The studio cast EP offers a true preview of the world the piece is building toward onstage.

The recording features Samantha Pauly (The Great Gatsby, Six), Savy Jackson (Maybe Happy Ending, Bad Cinderella), Elizabeth Teeter (Heathers, Beetlejuice), Samantha Pollino (Chess, The Great Gatsby), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Cara Rose DiPietro, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Abigail Lehrer, and Grace Yurchuk. Ensemble members include Emily Frick, Maggie Greene, Clare Martin, Victoria Nichols, and Megan Onello. To pre-add or pre-save the digital album, please visit orcd.co/caesarep.