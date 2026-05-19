Photos: On the Red Carpet for Lincoln Center Theater's Gala Presentation of MAN OF LA MANCHA

Just last night, the best of Broadway was on 65th Street for Lincoln Center Theater's staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha. The performance took place as part of the annual spring gala honoring Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. and Emmy Award-winning producer Susan Downey.

The complete cast included Rolando Villazón as Cervantes / Don Quxiote, Lindsay Mendez as Aldonza / Dulcinea, Robin de Jesús as Sancho Panza, Phillip Boykin as Governor / Barber, Patrick Page as Captain of the Inquisition / Innkeeper, Adam Dannheisser as Duke / Dr. Sanson Carrasco / Knight of the Mirrors, J. Harrison Ghee as Padre, Bonnie Milligan as Maria, Maria Bilbao as Antonia, and Olivia Hernandez as Housekeeper / Fermina. The ensemble included Matías de la Flor, Charlie Franklin, Jacob Guzman, Michael Mendez, Justin Lee Miller, Frank Viveros, and Clyde Voce.

The one-night-only event was directed by LCT Executive Producer and longtime visionary, Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher with music direction by Ted Sperling and included a post-performance dinner with LCT Artists at the David H. Koch Theater. The creative team for the gala performance of Man of La Mancha included Catherine Zuber (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), and 59 Studio (Projections).

Man of La Mancha was written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. The original production was directed by Albert Marre. Featuring a score of enduring songs including “The Impossible Dream” and “Dulcinea,” the classic musical tells the story of one man’s unwavering pursuit of honor, love, and imagination.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski