The Drama Desk Awards to Move to The Shed Beginning With 2027 Ceremony

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The Drama Desk Awards' annual event will move to The Shed, the cultural institution on Manhattan’s west side, beginning with the 2027 ceremony. The move is led by Scene Partners, which recently joined with The Season to form Drama Desk Awards Productions to produce the awards going forward.

“This move represents a defining moment for the future of the Drama Desk Awards,” said Matt Britten, Founder of Scene Partners. “We have an opportunity to reimagine what a theater awards show can be—embracing new formats, expanding its reach, and elevating the visibility of the entire theatrical ecosystem. We’re proud to help usher the Drama Desk Awards into this next era.”

Located in Hudson Yards, The Shed is known for its boundary-pushing programming across disciplines including theater, music, dance, visual art, and immersive experiences. Its flexible, state-of-the-art spaces will allow the Drama Desk Awards to evolve the format of the ceremony and expand its reach in new and meaningful ways.

The move follows the Drama Desk Awards’ return to the historic Town Hall for its 70th anniversary season in 2026 and signals a strategic evolution for the event. See the full list of winners of the 2026 Awards HERE!

Additional details regarding the 2027 ceremony—scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 23, 2027—including format, ticketing, and programming, will be announced at a later date.