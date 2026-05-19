Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards

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The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards ceremony was held on May 18, honoring outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and film seen during the 2025-2026 season.

Among the stars in attendance at the event were Robyn Hurder, Charlotte d'Amboise, Layton Williams, Deborah Cox, Bebe Neuwirth, Priscilla Lopez, Leslie Uggams, Ann-Margret, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Yazbeck, and many more.

Check out photos from the event below!

At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ann-Margret received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the off-Broadway hit musical dance revue celebrating classic Broadway musical dance choreography Gotta Dance! received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category continues to be gender-free and this category had twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. This year, there were three winners. Check out the full list of Chita Rivera Awards winners.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy