Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards
Among the stars in attendance were Robyn Hurder, Charlotte d'Amboise, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Yazbeck, and many more.
The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards ceremony was held on May 18, honoring outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and film seen during the 2025-2026 season.
Among the stars in attendance at the event were Robyn Hurder, Charlotte d'Amboise, Layton Williams, Deborah Cox, Bebe Neuwirth, Priscilla Lopez, Leslie Uggams, Ann-Margret, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Yazbeck, and many more.
Check out photos from the event below!
At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ann-Margret received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the off-Broadway hit musical dance revue celebrating classic Broadway musical dance choreography Gotta Dance! received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.
The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category continues to be gender-free and this category had twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. This year, there were three winners. Check out the full list of Chita Rivera Awards winners.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Robyn Hurder and Charlotte d'Amboise
Robyn Hurder and Charlotte d'Amboise
Constantine Rousouli
Constantine Rousouli
Logan Friedman and Maddie Friedman
Charlotte d'Amboise, Joe Lanteri and Robyn Hurder
Michelle Aravana
Joe Lanteri and Michael-Demby Cain
From the Cast of Titanique-Kyle Ramar Friedman, Tess Marshall, Deborah Cox, Sara Gallo and Layton Williams
Joe Lanteri and the finalists for Broadways Next Triple Threat that includes-Brett Barthelemy, 18, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, 25, Greta Cardoza, 19, Meghan Hoey, 25, Helena Padial, 21, and Jordan Cruz, 22
Ann Margaret and Joe Lanteri
Ann Margaret
Ann Margaret and Joe Lanteri
Sydney James Harcourt
Elinore Scott
Anj Taj
Cast members of Chess
Andrew Winans and Riki Kane Larimer
Steven Van Zandt and Maureen Santoro
Davide Torchio and Desmond Richardson
Cole Zieser and Tilly Evans-Krueger
Dava Huesca, Sydney James Harcourt, Jonathan Burke and Bryce Farris
The Cast of Schmigadoon
Isabelle McCalla
Isabelle McCalla
The Cast of Ragtime
Anj Taj with Rocky Horror Cast members that includes-Boy Radio, Paul Soileau, Andres Quintero and Larkin Reilly
Choreoghrapers Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons with members of The Cast of Cats The Jellicle Ball that includes-Chelsey Arce (Associate Choreographer), Dava Huesca, Jonathan Burke, Baby Byrne, Bryce Farris, Robert "Silk" Mason and Sydney James Harcourt
Robert "Silk" Mason
Robert "Silk" Mason
Robert "Silk" Mason
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