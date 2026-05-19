My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards

Among the stars in attendance were Robyn Hurder, Charlotte d'Amboise, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Yazbeck, and many more.

By:

The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards ceremony was held on May 18, honoring outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and film seen during the 2025-2026 season. 

Among the stars in attendance at the event were Robyn Hurder, Charlotte d'Amboise, Layton Williams, Deborah Cox, Bebe Neuwirth, Priscilla Lopez, Leslie Uggams, Ann-Margret, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Yazbeck, and many more. 

Check out photos from the event below!

At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ann-Margret received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the off-Broadway hit musical dance revue celebrating classic Broadway musical dance choreography Gotta Dance! received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category continues to be gender-free and this category had twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. This year, there were three winners.  Check out the full list of Chita Rivera Awards winners.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Mark William

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Robyn Hurder and Charlotte d'Amboise

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Robyn Hurder and Charlotte d'Amboise

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Logan Friedman and Maddie Friedman

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Charlotte d'Amboise, Joe Lanteri and Robyn Hurder

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Michelle Aravana

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Randi Rahm

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Jamie deRoy

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
From the Cast of Titanique-Kyle Ramar Friedman, Tess Marshall, Deborah Cox, Sara Gallo and Layton Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Deborah Cox

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri and the finalists for Broadways Next Triple Threat that includes-Brett Barthelemy, 18, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, 25, Greta Cardoza, 19, Meghan Hoey, 25, Helena Padial, 21, and Jordan Cruz, 22

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Dava Huesca

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Dava Huesca

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sarah Meahl

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sarah Meahl

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Priscilla Lopez

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Baby Byrne

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Baby Byrne

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Leslie Uggams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Leslie Uggams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Ann Margaret and Joe Lanteri

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Ann Margaret

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Ann Margaret and Joe Lanteri

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Nicolas King

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Jonathan Burke

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Elinore Scott

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Cody Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Anj Taj

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Lyrica Woodruff

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Cast members of Chess

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Lorin Latarro

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Andrew Winans and Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Steven Van Zandt

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Steven Van Zandt and Maureen Santoro

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Ken Ard

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Davide Torchio and Desmond Richardson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Cole Zieser and Tilly Evans-Krueger

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Dava Huesca, Sydney James Harcourt, Jonathan Burke and Bryce Farris

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
The Cast of Schmigadoon

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Tony Yazbeck

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Tony Yazbeck

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Isabelle McCalla

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Isabelle McCalla

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
The Cast of Ragtime

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Anj Taj with Rocky Horror Cast members that includes-Boy Radio, Paul Soileau, Andres Quintero and Larkin Reilly

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Jessie Mueller

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Jessie Mueller

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Choreoghrapers Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons with members of The Cast of Cats The Jellicle Ball that includes-Chelsey Arce (Associate Choreographer), Dava Huesca, Jonathan Burke, Baby Byrne, Bryce Farris, Robert "Silk" Mason and Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Robert "Silk" Mason

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Robert "Silk" Mason

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Robert "Silk" Mason

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best New Musical - Top 3
1. The Lost Boys
35.6% of votes
2. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
24.3% of votes
3. Schmigadoon!
23.8% of votes

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $69
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101

Recommended For You