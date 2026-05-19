Photos: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Cast Album Party

On Monday, May 18) the cast and creative team of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and friends celebrated their Cast Album Vinyl Release with an intimate party at RPM Underground. Check out photos of the event.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) recently earned 8 2026 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

The Broadway cast album is also available for streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Drama League Award nominee Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected. Fresh, funny, and full of heart, this original musical is both a love letter to New York and a celebration of the joy in human connection.

The musical is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World). The creative team features Associate Director and Choreographer Asmeret Ghebremichael, Scenic and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), Orchestrations by Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more), Music Supervision is by Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon), the Music Director is Ted Arthur (Back to the Future, The Prom), and the Hair Wig and Makeup Designer is Cheryl Thomas (Waiting for Gadot, Sunset Blvd.). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Judith Schoenfeld (Days of Wine and Roses, Dear Evan Hansen).

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson