Gaten Matarazzo Will Make West End Debut in RENT at Duke of York's Theatre

A new West End production of Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT will celebrate 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway. Making his West End debut as Mark will be Gaten Matarazzo, with further casting to be announced.

RENT will begin performances at the Duke of York's Theatre on 26 September 2026 with an opening night on 8 October 2026. Tickets go on sale on 19 May 2026 at 12.00noon with 10,000 tickets available at £35 and under.

Inspired by his 2020 Hope Mill Theatre production, this new production of RENT will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who recently won the Olivier Award for Best Director for his work on the musical Paddington.

Chris Harper and Sonia Friedman said, “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing RENT back to the West End in this bold new production. We were completely exhilarated when we first saw Luke Sheppard's staging at the Hope Mill Theatre in 2020 - it felt immediate, emotional and utterly alive. Jonathan Larson's musical remains as powerful and resonant as ever, and Luke has found a way to honour its legacy while making it feel thrillingly fresh for today's audiences. We cannot wait to share this production and all that we have planned for it. It promises to be a truly special theatrical event.”

Director Luke Sheppard said, “It's an honour to be bringing RENT into the West End for its 30th anniversary year, and a personal privilege to return to Jonathan Larson's extraordinary musical. Directing the show at the Hope Mill Theatre was a transformative experience and we were overwhelmed by the audience response. The opportunity to reimagine that production on a larger scale is a dream come true, bringing West End audiences up close to the heartfelt emotion and raw energy that powers this seminal musical. This is RENT in the hands of a new generation of performers who love and adore this piece, and with Gaten Matarazzo playing Mark, it promises to be a thrilling experience.”

About Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo gained international recognition for playing Dustin Henderson in the Netflix drama series Stranger Things, winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance. On stage he most recently appeared as Tobias in the critically acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre, Jesus in Godspell at Circle in the Square and Frankie Epps in Parade at New York City Center. He also appeared as Jack in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl.

About RENT

Set in New York's East Village, RENT follows a group of young artists, musicians and friends, navigating love, ambition and creativity while trying to build lives on their own terms. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this iconic musical captures the joy, uncertainty and resilience of a generation determined to make every moment count. Featuring an unforgettable score and a story that continues to resonate, RENT is a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last. No day but today.

RENT has music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson. It is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves. Set design is by David Woodhead, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, audio production and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, video design and cinematography by George Reeve and Nathan Amzi, make-up and hair design by Jackie Saundercock, UK Casting by Pearson Casting CSA, CDG, CDA and US Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA. The musical supervisor is Bill Sherman and the musical director and associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant, the associate director is Priya Patel Appleby and the dialect coach is Joe Trill.

This production of RENT will be produced in the West End by Chris Harper Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Winkler & Smalberg and Julie Larson in association with the Hope Mill Theatre.

RENT was originally produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and the New York Theatre Workshop.