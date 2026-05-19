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THE BOOK OF MORMON Delays Restart to Following Week at Eugene O’Neill Theatre

Repairs are underway to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, following the May 4 fire.

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THE BOOK OF MORMON Delays Restart to Following Week at Eugene O’Neill Theatre

As final work continues in the Eugene O’Neill Theatre following a May 4 fire, the start date for performances for The Book of Mormon has been adjusted from an earlier announcement hoping for a return on May 21. 
 
Performances for The Book of Mormon are presently cancelled through Tuesday, May 26, with first performance back now scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.
 
ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon are working to ensure that the theatre will be safe and comfortable for the cast and company, the building’s staff, and audiences. 

DOB inspectors were called to the theatre on May 4, 2026 to conduct a structural stability inspection in the wake of the fire. Inspectors observed heavy fire damage to the spotlight room and the building's roof, with roof hatches and small sections of roof material removed. 

BroadwayWorld spoke with architect Francesca Russo, who led the theatre's acclaimed 1994 restoration, to get a sense of what the path forward could look like. "They would do a full evaluation of the electrical to see if there is any component that hadn't been updated," Russo said. "If they can isolate what the problem is and fix it right away, it could just be a few weeks. It's going to depend on the electrical inspector and making sure that it's totally safe, obviously."


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