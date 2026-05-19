Anika Noni Rose 'Would Love To' Take Part In THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Stage Adaptation

Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose, currently starring in Broadway's The Balusters, 'would love to' take part in a stage adaptation of Disney's The Princess and the Frog.

On opening night of the Tony-nominated play, Rose told People magazine, "I would love to be, if I could be part of the producing team. I don't know what I would be in the show. I think by the time that comes [to] Broadway, I might be Mama Odie."

Though Anika doesn't know of any current plans to adapt the film, the actor shared the the project remains special to her.

"It's very personal to me. It lives deeply in my heart. And I think anytime that you could continue to be a part of something like that, that was so formative, then absolutely you want to be a part of it," she told People.

Anika Noni Rose is known around the world for having voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and The Frog, featuring the first African American Disney Princess. The film received three Academy Award nominations and Anika became the youngest inductee to be honored as a Disney Legend. She is the author of the children’s book Tiana’s Perfect Plan. Anika also stars as Afia in the Disney movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, and as Squeal of Fortune in Zootopia 2.

Rose appeared in the Broadway revival of Uncle Vanya alongside Steve Carell. She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, or Change, a performance that also earned Lucille Lortel, Obie, Theatre World, and Clarence Derwent awards. Her Broadway credits also include A Raisin in the Sun, Footloose, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, directed by Debbie Allen.

Her film work includes playing Lorell Robinson in Dreamgirls, which received ensemble recognition from the American Film Institute and a SAG Award nomination.

Additional stage work includes Carmen Jones, for which she received Lucille Lortel and AUDELCO awards, as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations, and the New York Philharmonic production of Company.