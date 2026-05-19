THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour Adds 26 Cities to 2026-27 Route
The acclaimed musical has welcomed over 500,000 patrons, with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Houston.
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The North American Tour of The Notebook hasannounced engagements for the 2026-27 season, adding 26 cites to the previously announced route, including stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Houston. The tour began performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, and has welcomed over 500,000 patrons to date.
Read the reviews for the touring production of The Notebook.
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.
The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).
The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.
The production was recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.
2026-2027 Tour Dates:
Detroit, MI — Fisher Theatre
September 22 – October 4, 2026
Dayton, OH — Schuster Center
October 6 – 11, 2026
Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall
October 13 – 18, 2026
East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center
October 27 – November 1, 2026
Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
November 3 – 8, 2026
Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center
November 10 – 15, 2026
Schenectady, NY — Proctors
December 1 – 6, 2026
Boston, MA — Emerson Colonial Theatre
December 8 – 20, 2026
Oklahoma City, OK — Civic Center Music Hall
December 29, 2026 – January 3, 2027
Houston, TX — Hobby Center
January 5 – 10, 2027
Dallas, TX — Winspear Opera House
January 12 – 24, 2027
New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre
January 26 – 31, 2027
Hershey, PA — Hershey Theatre
February 3 – 7, 2027
Providence, RI — PPAC
February 9 – 14, 2027
Rochester, NY — Auditorium Theatre
February 16 – 21, 2027
Fayetteville, AR — Walton Arts Center
February 24 – 28, 2027
Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center
March 2 – 7, 2027
Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center
March 9 – 14, 2027
Ft. Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Hall
March 16 – 21, 2027
Naples, FL — Artis—Naples
March 23 – 28, 2027
North Charleston, SC — North Charleston PAC
March 30 – April 4, 2027
Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
April 6 – 11, 2027
Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre
April 13 – 18, 2027
Tucson, AZ — Centennial Hall
April 27 – May 2, 2027
San Jose, CA — Center for the Performing Arts
May 4 – 9, 2027
Sacramento, CA — SAFE Credit Union PAC
May 11 – 16, 2027
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