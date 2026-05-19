THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour Adds 26 Cities to 2026-27 Route

The North American Tour of The Notebook hasannounced engagements for the 2026-27 season, adding 26 cites to the previously announced route, including stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Houston. The tour began performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, and has welcomed over 500,000 patrons to date.

Read the reviews for the touring production of The Notebook.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production was recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

2026-2027 Tour Dates:

Detroit, MI — Fisher Theatre

September 22 – October 4, 2026

Dayton, OH — Schuster Center

October 6 – 11, 2026

Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall

October 13 – 18, 2026

East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center

October 27 – November 1, 2026

Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

November 3 – 8, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center

November 10 – 15, 2026

Schenectady, NY — Proctors

December 1 – 6, 2026

Boston, MA — Emerson Colonial Theatre

December 8 – 20, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK — Civic Center Music Hall

December 29, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Houston, TX — Hobby Center

January 5 – 10, 2027

Dallas, TX — Winspear Opera House

January 12 – 24, 2027

New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre

January 26 – 31, 2027

Hershey, PA — Hershey Theatre

February 3 – 7, 2027

Providence, RI — PPAC

February 9 – 14, 2027

Rochester, NY — Auditorium Theatre

February 16 – 21, 2027

Fayetteville, AR — Walton Arts Center

February 24 – 28, 2027

Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center

March 2 – 7, 2027

Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center

March 9 – 14, 2027

Ft. Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Hall

March 16 – 21, 2027

Naples, FL — Artis—Naples

March 23 – 28, 2027

North Charleston, SC — North Charleston PAC

March 30 – April 4, 2027

Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

April 6 – 11, 2027

Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

April 13 – 18, 2027

Tucson, AZ — Centennial Hall

April 27 – May 2, 2027

San Jose, CA — Center for the Performing Arts

May 4 – 9, 2027

Sacramento, CA — SAFE Credit Union PAC

May 11 – 16, 2027