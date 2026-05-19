Video: STOP! THAT! TRAIN! Debuts Official Trailer for Madcap RuPaul Comedy





The official trailer is here for Stop! That! Train!, the forthcoming film from the producers of RuPaul's Drag Race and directed by Hairspray's Adam Shankman. The movie will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

The latest trailer previews the madcap action comedy, complete with a Les Misérables reference, and a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Bloom, Tony-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and RuPaul as the president of the United States. The movie also features Drag Race stars Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and Symone.

Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Watch a musical clip from the movie.

Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to the film via Fandango will receive a free three-month subscription to WOW Presents Plus. The offer will be active through Friday, June 26, following the film's nationwide theatrical release on Friday, June 12. Visit here to buy tickets and claim a subscription.

The world premiere of Stop! That! Train! recently took place at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, attended by several of the film's stars, including RuPaul Charles himself. Take a look at photos from the event here.

Stop! That! Train! is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.