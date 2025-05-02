Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 2, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, May 4

2025 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony

2025 Tony Award Nominations- The Full List

by Nicole Rosky

The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce and here they are... celebrating the best of the 2024-25 theatre season. Check out the full list of nominees here.. (more...)

2025 Tony Awards- The Nominees React

by Robert Diamond

Tonys time is here at last! The nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce. Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!. (more...)

Breaking Down the 2025 Tony Awards Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

Still thinking about the Tony nominations? Us too! Check out some takeaways from Tuesday's big announcement and recap the full list and the nominees' reactions!. (more...)

2025 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide

by Nicole Rosky

The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced soon and we are catching you up on the full season of shows, who is eligible for what, and so much more!. (more...)

2025 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show

by Nicole Rosky

The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show and find out who earned the most nominations this year.. (more...)

Audra McDonald Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Performer in History with GYPSY

by Josh Sharpe

Audra McDonald has broken a new Tony record, becoming the most-nominated performer in Broadway history. Her nomination as the iconic Mama Rose in the latest production of Gypsy marks the 11th for the performer, following her 2023 nomination for Ohio State Murders. . (more...)

Who Else Was Eligible for 2025 a Tony Nomination?

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!. (more...)

OTHELLO Recoups On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The new Broadway production of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal under the direction of Kenny Leon, has recouped its initial investment after just nine weeks on Broadway.. (more...)

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- May 2025

by Sidney Paterra

Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Chekhov classic, an Encores presentation, and more. Check out which shows are closing in May 2025.. (more...)

Videos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stars React to Their Tony Nominations On The TODAY Show

by A.A. Cristi

The stars of the Tony-nominated musical Maybe Happy Ending joined The TODAY Show this morning to perform from the hit musical for "Broadway Week". During their visit, the cast reacted to the 10 Tony nominations the production received, including Best Musical. Check out video of the company reacting to their nominations!

Video: Tony-Nominee Tom Francis Performs 'One Song Glory' at BROADWAY DREAM ROLES 2025

by A.A. Cristi

A bevy of Broadway’s brightest stars lit up the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 28, 2025, at the inaugural Broadway Dream Roles. Sunset Blvd.'s Tom Francis hit the stage for a performance for a RENT favorite, "One Song Glory." Watch the video!

Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Stars Solea Pfeiffer & Jordan Fisher Perform 'Your Song' on TODAY

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway actors Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer stopped by Studio 1A to perform “Your Song” from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY. Watch video of their performance.

