Who Else Was Eligible for 2025 a Tony Nomination?

Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

JOB

The Roommate

McNeal

Left on Tenth

Cult of Love

All In: Comedy About Love

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Good Night, and Good Luck

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Musical

A Wonderful World

Tammy Faye

Swept Away

Redwood

Boop! The Musical

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Smash

Just In Time

Real Women Have Curves

Best Revival of a Play

Home

Othello

Glengarry Glen Ross

Best Revival of a Musical

Once Upon a Mattress

Elf

The Last Five Years

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal

Peter Friedman, Job

Peter Gallagher, Left on Tenth

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Jim Parsons, Our Town

Denzel Washington, Othello

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sydney Lemmon, Job

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Julianna Margulies, Left on Tenth

Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat

Jon Gallagher, Jr., Swept Away

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress

Natasha Hodgson, Operation Mincemeat

Robyn Hurder, Smash

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years