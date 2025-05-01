 tracking pixel
TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS - THE FULL LIST!
Who Else Was Eligible for 2025 a Tony Nomination?

The most-nominated shows of the season are Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending.

By: May. 01, 2025
Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!

Full list of 2025 Tony Awards nominees

Best Play

JOB
The Roommate
McNeal
Left on Tenth
Cult of Love
All In: Comedy About Love
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Good Night, and Good Luck
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Musical

A Wonderful World
Tammy Faye
Swept Away
Redwood
Boop! The Musical
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Smash
Just In Time
Real Women Have Curves

Best Revival of a Play

Home
Othello
Glengarry Glen Ross

Best Revival of a Musical

Once Upon a Mattress
Elf
The Last Five Years

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal
Peter Friedman, Job
Peter Gallagher, Left on Tenth
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Jim Parsons, Our Town
Denzel Washington, Othello

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sydney Lemmon, Job
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Julianna Margulies, Left on Tenth
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat
Jon Gallagher, Jr., Swept Away
Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye
Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves
Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress
Natasha Hodgson, Operation Mincemeat
Robyn Hurder, Smash
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years





