OTHELLO Recoups On Broadway

The show opened at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, March 23.

By: May. 01, 2025
The new Broadway production of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal under the direction of Kenny Leon, has recouped its initial investment after just nine weeks on Broadway. Having opened at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Sunday, March 23, this strictly limited engagement has played to sold-out audiences at every single performance since its very first preview on Monday, February 24. Last month, it broke the weekly record for top-grossing play in Broadway history. It is now, officially, the highest grossing play revival in world history.

Othello is lead produced by Brian Anthony Moreland and co-produced by Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Score 3 Partners, Richard Batchelder, Lloyd Tichio Productions, Dominick Laruffa, Jr., Ken Davenport, Adam Zotovich, Lassen D'arrigo, Lamar Richardson, Lu-Shawn M. Thompson, Cohen Willman Productions, 11:11 Experience, 42nd.Club, The Araca Group, Craig Balsam, Davale & Khadeen Ellis, Goehring Turchin Alperson, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, John Gore Organization, Kierstead Laurence Smigel Rutter, Willette & Manny Klausner, Scott H. Mauro, Stephanie P. McClelland, Carl Moellenberg, Slater Bernon Butterfield, Cynthia Stroum, Renard Mcgill Productions / Chimney Town, Ricardo Marques / Lana Williams Woods, Daryl Roth / Tom Tuft, Christen James, Dan Stone, Brian Devito, Timothy Laczynski, and The Shubert Organization.

The award-winning creative team features two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award  winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee and OBIE Award winner Justin Ellington (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Claire Warden (intimacy director), Narda E. Alcorn (production stage manager), ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche (casting director), Ioana Alfonso (associate director), Dawn-Elin Fraser (voice coach), and James Shapiro (Shakespeare consultant). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as general managers with production management by Neil Mazzella/Hudson Theatricals.






