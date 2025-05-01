 tracking pixel
TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS - THE FULL LIST!
Video: Tony-Nominee Tom Francis Performs 'One Song Glory' at BROADWAY DREAM ROLES 2025

Earlier today, Francis earned a 2025 Tony nomination for his performance in Sunset Blvd.

By: May. 01, 2025
A bevy of Broadway’s brightest stars lit up the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 28, 2025, at the inaugural Broadway Dream Roles. Sunset Blvd.'s Tom Francis hit the stage for a performance for a RENT favorite, "One Song Glory." Watch the video!

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The lineup brought to life the characters they’ve always longed to play.

The star who was raised on rock bands like AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Led Zeppelin, didn’t realize musical theater could sound like the music he loved until he heard Rent. As a fellow guitarist, Francis connected to the role of Roger and revealed that he dreams of one day playing the role on Broadway. 






