Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 1, 2026- Inside MISCAST26 with Lea Michele, Darren Criss and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of all things theatre. We're thrilled to bring you yesterday's top stories to get your day started right. From behind-the-scenes glimpses of Broadway's hottest new productions to exclusive interviews with your favorite stars, we've got all the buzz you need. So grab your coffee and settle in as we recap the must-read stories that had everyone talking!