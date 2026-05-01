Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 1, 2026- Inside MISCAST26 with Lea Michele, Darren Criss and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of all things theatre. We're thrilled to bring you yesterday's top stories to get your day started right. From behind-the-scenes glimpses of Broadway's hottest new productions to exclusive interviews with your favorite stars, we've got all the buzz you need. So grab your coffee and settle in as we recap the must-read stories that had everyone talking!
|The Front Page
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Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Talks THE LOST BOYS, Working with Michael Arden, and More
Watch in this video as Bourzgui invites listeners behind the curtain of The Lost Boys, sharing the magic that brings this highly anticipated production to life each night. From the energy of rehearsals to the collaborative spirit of the company, he offers a vivid look into the creative process and what it takes to build a world on stage that feels both thrilling and alive.
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Exclusive: Sam Tutty on the ‘Rewarding’ Experience of Creating TWO STRANGERS
Sam Tutty is opening up about 'carrying the cake' from the West End to Broadway with Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York). In an exclusive video, Tutty discusses the 'rewarding' experience of creating a new musical.
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Photos: Go Inside MISCAST26 with Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Caissie Levy, and More
MCC Theater presented Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Check out photos from inside the big night here.
|Exclusive
by Stephi Wild
We have an exclusive first listen to a track from the upcoming recording of We Shall Someday. In the video here, check out the song “Forward,” performed by Danyel Fulton.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: THE LOST BOYS Takes Bite Out of Broadway on Opening Night
by Luka Vonier
The Palace Theatre was the place to be earlier this week week when The Lost Boys, the final show of the 2025/26 season, opened on Broadway. Watch in this video as the full company walks the red carpet on opening night.. (more...)
| Video: Josh Groban Performs Sondheim Mash-Up in New Concert Clip
by Josh Sharpe
A new Josh Groban concert will make its broadcast debut on PBS Great Performances this May. Watch a clip from the special now, featuring a mashup of 'Children Will Listen' from Into the Woods and 'Not While I'm Around' from Sweeney Todd.. (more...)
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Video: Whitney White Looks Back on the Life-Changing Experience of Bringing LIBERATION to Broadway
Video: Helen J. Shen Talks Juggling THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 and MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
|Hot Photos
| JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The London Palladium Finds Full Cast
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The London Palladium has been announced, led by Sam Ryder as Jesus alongside Tyrone Huntley as Judas, with six performers rotating as King Herod.. (more...)
| OPERATION MINCEMEAT Reveals 2026-27 Tour Dates and Cities
by Stephi Wild
The Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT announced a full North American tour route spanning over 25 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, as the Broadway production hits 500 performances.. (more...)
| RAGTIME, TITANIQUE, and More Will Have Tables at BROADWAY BETS
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Bets, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, has sold out tournament seats, with limited guest passes remaining for the Edison Ballroom poker night featuring Broadway's top industry players.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Bets, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, has sold out tournament seats, with limited guest passes remaining for the Edison Ballroom poker night featuring Broadway's top industry players.. (more...)
John Partridge Will Star as Hannibal Lecter in World Premiere UK Tour of THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS
by Stephi Wild
John Partridge, known for EastEnders and West End roles, will star as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the world stage premiere of THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS, adapted by Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Nikolai Foster.. (more...)
FLYING OVER SUNSET Is Now Available for Licensing
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the licensing availability of the Outer Critics Circle and Tony Award-nominated musical Flying Over Sunset.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/30/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Teaching, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/30/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Cast Set for COPPÉLIA AT THE ANIMATRONIC PIZZA ARCADE Industry Reading
by Stephi Wild
The PG Exploration Festival will present an industry reading of COPPÉLIA AT THE ANIMATRONIC PIZZA ARCADE, a new musical inspired by the 19th-century French ballet, set in a 1985 Chuck E. Cheese-style pizza arcade.. (more...)
EdTA Names 15 Schools as Premier Communities for Theatre Education Recipients
by Stephi Wild
The Educational Theatre Association announced 15 schools as 2025-2028 Premier School distinction recipients, honoring programs that demonstrate exceptional commitment to theatre education and student success.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Nominations for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced, which were chosen among shows and films that opened during the 2025-2026 season. Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Reveals 2026-27 Tour Dates and Cities
by Stephi Wild
The Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT announced a full North American tour route spanning over 25 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, as the Broadway production hits 500 performances.. (more...)
RAGTIME, TITANIQUE, and More Will Have Tables at BROADWAY BETS
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Bets, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, has sold out tournament seats, with limited guest passes remaining for the Edison Ballroom poker night featuring Broadway's top industry players.. (more...)
WICKED Understudy Details 'Wild' Experience Going on for Madame Morrible in Her Third Trimester of Pregnancy
by Michael Major
Wicked cast member Meg Doherty is sharing the 'wild' details from her experience of going on as 'Madame Morrible' while in her third trimester of pregnancy. Watch a video of her explaining the 'tough' moment.. (more...)
Review: MASS, Donmar Warehouse
by Cheryl Markosky
At the end of Mass, currently celebrating its world stage premiere at London's Donmar Warehouse, my visibly moved son says, 'That's the best play I'll see this year.' And he's absolutely right. Director Carrie Cracknell's incredible interpretation of American actor-turned-writer Fran Kranz's stage script based on his 2021 independent film is simple, but also searingly powerful.. (more...)
John Legend and Lynn Nottage's IMITATION OF LIFE Will Open at The Shed in September
by Stephi Wild
Performance dates and ticket information has been announced for IMITATION OF LIFE, a new musical with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner John Legend.. (more...)
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Be Filmed For The Theatre On Film And Tape Archive
by Stephi Wild
The new Broadway musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will be filmed for The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts’ Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.. (more...)
Brandi Carlile Was Approached to Score a FRIED GREEN TOMATOES Musical
by Michael Major
Brandi Carlile has revealed that she was approached to write the score for a musical adaptation of Fried Green Tomatoes. While appearing on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, she said she is ready to get to work.. (more...)
André Bishop, Jules Fisher, and James Lapine Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that André Bishop, Jules Fisher, and James Lapine will each receive the 2026 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.. (more...)
Nick Rashad Burroughs, Jawan Jackson, and More Will Lead AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the cast for its premiere production of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, starring James T. Lane, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Jawan Jackson, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, and Daniel Yearwood.. (more...)
Phillipa Soo to Play Theater Director in OFF CAMPUS Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-nominated Phillipa Soo will bring her theater background to the screen in the second season of Prime Video's Off Campus. Soo will play a theater artist named Scarlett, who guest directs an original play at the in-universe college, Briar University.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Charli D'Amelio
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"I have a dream, a song to sing