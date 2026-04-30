RAGTIME, TITANIQUE, and More Will Have Tables at BROADWAY BETS

With tournament seats and table sponsorships sold out, only a limited number of all-access, non-tournament tickets remain for Broadway Bets - offering a final chance to be in the room alongside Broadway's biggest power players on Monday, May 18, 2026. The event's list of sponsors and tables has now been announced.

Broadway Bets is expanding this year with a move to the Edison Ballroom, bringing even more of the community's biggest names together. Broadway stars, industry leaders and theater fans alike will come together for an electrifying evening of poker, where seasoned players and first-timers will test their luck in a Texas Hold 'em tournament for the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. All ticket levels include Edison Ballroom fare and an open bar.

A who's-who from the powerhouse companies and organizations of Broadway and beyond will ante up for a night of competitive cards and industry buzz at New York City's historic Edison Ballroom. Holders of the “Joker” all-access, non-tournament ticket can rub shoulders and revel in the joy of the evening, enjoying hors d'oeuvres and an open bar throughout the night, along with casino games like blackjack and craps.

This year's roster of participants spans Broadway shows, theater owners, producing and general management offices, marketing agencies, ticketing leaders and firms across entertainment law and finance.

A slew of this Broadway season's buzziest shows will be represented with tables: Beaches the Musical, Dog Day Afternoon, Every Brilliant Thing, Oedipus, Ragtime, The Fear of 13 and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). And the ship of dreams will be docking at the Edison, as the evening's bar sponsor - complete with custom branded barware - is Titanique.

Going “all in” as “Full House” table sponsors are 321 Theatrical Management, AKA, The Araca Group, ATG Entertainment, Foresight Theatrical, John Gore Organization (Broadway Across America, Broadway.com), Kikis Family Foundation, LDK Productions, Jennifer Melin Miller, McDermott Will & Schulte, The Nederlander Organization, Neuberger Berman, Satisfi Labs and Broadw.ai, No Guarantees/Astor Place Theatre, PRG, Proskauer Rose LLP, RCI Theatricals, The Road Company, RoadCo Entertainment and Sony Music Masterworks, Secret Villas of Key West and The Heslin Family Trust, Segal Consulting, Serino Coyne, The Shubert Organization, SINE Digital, SpotCo, Sweet Hospitality Group, TodayTix, Universal Theatrical Group, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Withum.

Two-pair half-table sponsors are Actors' Equity Association, Campus, Captivate, Disney Theatrical Group, Independent Presenters Network, Littler Mendelson, Macallan,The New York Times, Schultheis & Panettieri LLP, Situation Group and WME.

This year, the stakes rise even higher as Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning producer and philanthropist Thomas S. Perakos joins as the first-ever presenting sponsor. His pioneer commitment of more than $1 million marks a milestone investment focusing exclusively on funding for health care, health insurance, mental health support, counseling and emergency assistance for all members of the Broadway and theater community during their critical times of need.

Returning as lead sponsors are City National Bank, the official bank of Broadway Bets, and United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Bets.

Doors open at 6:30 pm with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres; the tournament begins at 7:30 pm.

Broadway Bets' tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and RoadCo Entertainment, and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical. The founding co-chairs are Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, and the late Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.

The Joker tickets are available at broadwaycares.org/bets. Table sponsorships and individual tournament player tickets are sold out.

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