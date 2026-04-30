WICKED Understudy Details 'Wild' Experience Going on for Madame Morrible in Her Third Trimester of Pregnancy

Wicked cast member Meg Doherty is sharing the "wild" details from her experience of going on as 'Madame Morrible' while in her third trimester of pregnancy. In a new TikTok video, Doherty – who is typically in the musical's ensemble – revealed that she felt her daughter kicking during a pivotal moment in the show.

Doherty shared that the recent performance was one of the first times she was on with the new principal cast. She says that her baby is typically "pretty chill and calm" while she is on stage, mostly moving while she is backstage and warming up. However, she felt fetal movement for the first time while performing towards the end of act one.

"Because this is my first time going on with this new cast, I'm not super, super familiar with all of their shows. It just means that I need to, like, pay attention a whole lot more and be super locked in," she shared, before they got to the Wizard's chamber scene.

Doherty detailed that Morrible enters the scene holding the Grimmerie against her side. She then reveals that she felt her baby kicking the Ozian book of spells.

"It's a big book, so it's pressing into the side of my abdomen. I don't know whether my kid got curious, whether she was annoyed that her space was being encroached upon, but she just started kicking the Grimmerie ... I was just like trying so hard to stay locked into this scene while internally I'm being kicked."

Once she presents the Grimmerie to Elphaba, the kicking stopped. Doherty was hoping it would be over, but it started again as Chistery goes through his transformation to get his wings – when Doherty says there's "so much that I have to do in this moment, staying locked in."

"I'm trying so hard, and my kid is just like boom, boom, boom, boom on my cervix," she laughs. "It get to the point where we're in the middle of doing all these rapid-fire lines, and I am trying so hard to pay attention and I'm just praying that the look of stun and overwhelm because I'm shocked by what I'm feeling inside of me, is sort of, like, working with the scene."

She reveals that she hasn't felt any movement onstage after that, but states that the moment was "tough" to navigate while on stage.

"I just wanna say thank you to my baby to not doing that to me again, because that was tough. Not gonna lie. That was tough. That was one of the toughest things that I've ever experienced on stage," she laughed. "So if you're wondering what it's like to perform on Broadway in your third trimester, now you know."

An audience member was seemingly present that night, taking to TikTok to share a video of her curtain call, where she receives an ovation from the audience and cast.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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