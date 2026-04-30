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Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Talks THE LOST BOYS, Working with Michael Arden, and More

Bourzgui opens up about working with Michael Arden and stepping into Keifer Sutherland’s iconic fangs in Episode 153 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast. 

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Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, recorded live in the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios in New York City, returns with an exciting and heartfelt new episode featuring Broadway’s rising star, Ali Louis Bourzgui, currently appearing in The Lost Boys on Broadway.

In episode 153, Bourzgui invites listeners behind the curtain of The Lost Boys, sharing the magic that brings this highly anticipated production to life each night. From the energy of rehearsals to the collaborative spirit of the company, he offers a vivid look into the creative process and what it takes to build a world on stage that feels both thrilling and alive. Bourzgui also reflects on working with acclaimed director Michael Arden, diving into the rehearsal room experience and the artistic trust that fuels their work together. 

The conversation also explores the profound responsibility Bourzgui carried during his Broadway debut in the revival of The Who’s Tommy. He shares what that milestone meant to him, the lessons he learned stepping into such an iconic piece of theater, and how that experience continues to shape his approach to storytelling today.

This episode opens with Jason and Samantha discussing the recent Hamlet film adaptation starring Riz Ahmed and directed by Aneil Karia, offering their insights on this bold reimagining of the classic work.

Lastly, the exclusive video of Episode 153 of Survival Jobs is available now on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on  Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!

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