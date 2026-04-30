Photos: Go Inside MISCAST26 with Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Caissie Levy, and More

Earlier this week, MCC Theater presented Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Miscast26 honored Tony Award winning Producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Jose Useche.

The lineup included: Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell Tillman, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Marla Mindelle, Christiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma Sofia, Sam Tutty, and Jessica Vosk. Will Van Dyke served as Musical Director.

Miscast26 will stream for free worldwide, with a Broadcast Premiere on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7PM ET. Following the premiere, the broadcast will be available on-demand for free through Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Access to the broadcast is available now by booking a complimentary digital ticket here.

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