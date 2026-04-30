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Video: THE LOST BOYS Takes Bite Out of Broadway on Opening Night

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, and more.

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Featured Topic Opening Night More Coverage


The Palace Theatre was the place to be earlier this week week when The Lost Boys, the final show of the 2025/26 season, opened on Broadway. 

"We've been in this theater since February, 16 hours a day, trying to make something truly  unforgettable for audiences," said director Michael Arden on opening night. "The cast is just so incredible and have been literally leaping into the abyss for this thing.  So to be here and to be part of The Rescues' Broadway debut and David [Hornsby] and Chris [Hoch]'s Broadway debut as writers. It's just  so, so thrilling. I  hope everyone just comes and has the time of their lives."

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys stars LJ BenetShoshana BeanAli Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

"I don't think the spectacle works without having the foundation of incredible music and incredible heart," said Bean. "That heart is inherent in the story, and I can't overstate how it comes from this combination of people. And that, I think, is the springboard upon which everything else just leaps."

Watch in this video as the full company walks the red carpet on opening night.

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Opening Night Coverage

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