BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/30/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Teaching, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/30/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Full-Time Opportunity in Broadway Marketing: Media Supervisor, Planning

Situation, a digital-first agency building passionate communities for live experience-based clients like WICKED on Broadway and The Metropolitan Opera, seeks a Media Planner to develop strategic media plans for their assigned accounts. This role will report to the Media Group Director of Planning and is responsible for managing the overall media mix for their clients. The selected candidate will be passionate about digital media, extremely detail-oriented, eager to collaborate and a strong cr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Props/Wardrobe Supervisor in Lowell, MA

Houses on the Moon Theater Company seeks a resourceful, creative, and highly organized Props & Wardrobe Supervisor for an upcoming two-week residency culminating in staged readings of a new play. This project brings a professional NYC theater company with a 25-year history of excellence into collaboration with multigenerational guest performers from the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager for Reading in Lowell MA

Houses on the Moon Theater Company seeks a detail-oriented, adaptable, and proactive Stage Manager for an upcoming two-week residency culminating in staged readings of a new play. This project brings a professional NYC theater company with a 25-year history of excellence into collaboration with multi-generational guest performers from the greater Boston area in a fast-paced,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

POSITION: Sound Supervisor

DEPARTMENT: Production, Stage Operations

REPORTS TO: Stage Operations Director

CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Annual; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $37/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of People & Culture - Oregon Shakespeare Festival via TOC Arts Partners

This is a unique opportunity to join one of the nation’s leading cultural institutions at a moment of meaningful transition and renewal. The Director of People & Culture will lead a team with the goal to help stabilize, strengthen, and reimagine the employee experience, supporting both the people and the art at the heart of the organization. The Director o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Now Hiring: Part-Time NYC Nannies!

Smart Sitting is seeking professional, reliable caregivers to join our network for flexible part-time positions across New York City.

Available schedules include:

• Morning shifts with infants & toddlers

• After-school positions

• Weekend-only roles

• Recurring placements (1–3 days per week and more)

• Summer positions and beyond

Shifts range from 10–30 hours per week and pay $30–$35 per hour... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

Seattle Children’s Theatre (SCT), one of the nation’s premiere organizations for theatre-for-young audiences, invites applications from dedicated and collaborative leaders for its Director of Production position. The Director of Production is responsible for the comprehensive production execution of SCT's artistic vision, set by the Artistic Director. This role reports to the Artistic Director and supervises a Production Manager, Technical Director and a staff of eighteen Artisans. This role ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NDI seeks Assistant Dance Teaching Artists to join our team in NYC Public Schools for the 2026–27 school year!

NDI seeks Assistant Dance Teaching Artists to join our team in NYC Public Schools for the 2026–27 school year! National Dance Institute (NDI) is looking for dance educators and experienced performing artists who are ready to grow into the art of teaching — and who want to do it inside one of the most rigorous, supported, and dynamic dance education programs in the country. Working as an NDI Teaching Artist is a rare opportunity in dance education. It p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: PT House Manager

Steppenwolf’s Audience Services team is seeking an attentive and engaging part-time House Manager to lead nightly front-of-house operations across our three-theater campus. The House Manager ensures seamless performance execution while maintaining rigorous safety and accessibility standards. Understanding the Schedule: This is a variable part-time role ti... (more)

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