Video: Helen J. Shen Talks Filming THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 While Starring in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING





Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J. Shen recently sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis and her Devil Wears Prada 2 co-stars Simone Ashley and Caleb Hearon to discuss the new film.

During the interview, the trio discussed their experience watching the first movie, and how they felt stepping onto the set of the long-awaited sequel. "Because they waited so long to do another one, each piece of the puzzle feels intentional," Shen shared. "Therefore, you kind of have to bypass your own imposter syndrome about your own role in it."

Shen plays Andy's assistant Jin in the new film, marking her screen debut. However, she has appeared in many theater productions and spoke about the difference between acting for the stage versus film. "There's parts of it that are super similar and the nuts and bolts of the storytelling are the same but it's much more of an endurance battle and kind of a marathon for theater," explained Shen.

The performer filmed the movie while also starring in the hit Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending. "I kind of got an interesting experience doing the movie and then walking to my dressing room at the end of the night to do my Broadway show... I feel like the theater of it all really helped me." Check out the full interview now.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters, reuniting them with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. It hits theaters on Friday, May 1. Find out what critics think in our review roundup.

New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by Tony-winner Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

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