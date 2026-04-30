Phillipa Soo to Play Theater Director in OFF CAMPUS Season 2

Tony Award-nominated Phillipa Soo will bring her theater background to the screen in the second season of Prime Video's Off Campus. Deadline reports that the Hamilton alum has been cast in a recurring role in season two of the romantic drama series, which debuts its first season on May 13.

Soo will play a theater artist named Scarlett, who guest directs an original play at the in-universe college, Briar University. Additionally, Fear Street: Prom Queen star India Fowler will also star in the second season as Grace Ivers, a love interest to the character played by Antonio Cipriano.

Created for television by Louisa Levy, Off Campus is a college soap following "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

The first season will follow the romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett. Based on the international bestselling book series from Elle Kennedy, all episodes of Off Campus season one will be available on Prime Video on May 13, 2026.

Previously announced series regulars of Off Campus include Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers) Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) and Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads).

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, earning her Tony and Emmy nominations, and winning a Grammy. She also played the role of 'Guenevere' in Broadway's Camelot and 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim revival of Into the Woods. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie".



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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