OPERATION MINCEMEAT Reveals 2026-27 Tour Dates and Cities
The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical will also tour Australia, China, and New Zealand
Operation Mincemeat has announced the full 2026/27 season dates for the North American leg of its world tour. The news comes as Operation Mincemeat celebrates its 500th performance on Broadway this Saturday, May 2, after hitting 2,000 performances worldwide - now playing simultaneously in the West End, on Broadway, and on tour across the UK. Following the North American leg, further stops on its international journey will include Australia, China, Mexico, and New Zealand.
Read the reviews for the Broadway run here.
Producer Jon Thoday for Avalon said, “Launching our third Operation Mincemeat production, the North American leg of the world tour, as the show reaches 500 performances on Broadway and passes 2,000 worldwide is incredibly exciting. With its continued international growth and an expanding fanbase, we look forward to welcoming new audiences across the continent.”
The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour will launch at the Providence Performance Arts Center (Providence, RI), on September 20, 2026, before crisscrossing North America this upcoming season, with stops including Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.
Operation Mincemeat Tour Dates:
Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
September 20–26, 2026
Chicago, IL – CIBC Theatre
September 29–October 11, 2026
Boston, MA – Colonial Theatre
October 13–25, 2026
Toronto, ON – Theatre TBD
October–December 2026
Philadelphia, PA – Forrest Theatre
December 15–20, 2026
Columbus, OH – Ohio Theatre
January 5–10, 2027
Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre
January 12–24, 2027
Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
January 26–31, 2027
Eugene, OR – Hult Center
February 3–7, 2027
Seattle, WA – 5th Avenue Theatre
February 10–21, 2027
Tempe, AZ – ASU Gammage
February 23–28, 2027
Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theatre
March 2–7, 2027
San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre
March 9–28, 2027
Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre
March 30–April 18, 2027
San Diego, CA – Civic Center
April 20–25, 2027
Hartford, CT – Bushnell Center
May 4–9, 2027
Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
May 11–16, 2027
Greenville, SC – Peace Center
May 18–23, 2027
Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
May 25–30, 2027
Tampa, FL – Straz Center
June 1–6, 2027
Washington, DC – The National Theatre
June 8–20, 2027
Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center
June 22–27, 2027
Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
July 6–11, 2027
Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
July 13–18, 2027
Fort Worth, TX – Bass Performance Hall
July 20–25, 2027
About Operation Mincemeat
In Operation Mincemeat: A NEW MUSICAL, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.
Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it has been extended eight times and will soon celebrate its 500th performance. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 131. Operation Mincemeat has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg before heading across the pond.
Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre – Best New Musical Olivier Award winner) will reprise his work for the tour, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. The creative team will include Olivier nominated Set and Costume Designer Ben Stones (Standing at the Sky's Edge), Tony and Olivier winning Lighting Designer Mark Henderson (The History Boys), Tony nominated Sound Designer Mike Walker (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Tony nominated Orchestrator Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Olivier nominated Music Supervisor Joe Bunker (Spring Awakening). Georgie Staight is Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Production Stage Management is by Geoff Maus, Casting is by Carrie Gardner, CSA, and General Management is by TT Partners.
Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone's portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
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