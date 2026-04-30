OPERATION MINCEMEAT Reveals 2026-27 Tour Dates and Cities

Operation Mincemeat has announced the full 2026/27 season dates for the North American leg of its world tour. The news comes as Operation Mincemeat celebrates its 500th performance on Broadway this Saturday, May 2, after hitting 2,000 performances worldwide - now playing simultaneously in the West End, on Broadway, and on tour across the UK. Following the North American leg, further stops on its international journey will include Australia, China, Mexico, and New Zealand.

Read the reviews for the Broadway run here.

Producer Jon Thoday for Avalon said, “Launching our third Operation Mincemeat production, the North American leg of the world tour, as the show reaches 500 performances on Broadway and passes 2,000 worldwide is incredibly exciting. With its continued international growth and an expanding fanbase, we look forward to welcoming new audiences across the continent.”

The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour will launch at the Providence Performance Arts Center (Providence, RI), on September 20, 2026, before crisscrossing North America this upcoming season, with stops including Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

Operation Mincemeat Tour Dates:

Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

September 20–26, 2026

Chicago, IL – CIBC Theatre

September 29–October 11, 2026

Boston, MA – Colonial Theatre

October 13–25, 2026

Toronto, ON – Theatre TBD

October–December 2026

Philadelphia, PA – Forrest Theatre

December 15–20, 2026

Columbus, OH – Ohio Theatre

January 5–10, 2027

Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

January 12–24, 2027

Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

January 26–31, 2027

Eugene, OR – Hult Center

February 3–7, 2027

Seattle, WA – 5th Avenue Theatre

February 10–21, 2027

Tempe, AZ – ASU Gammage

February 23–28, 2027

Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theatre

March 2–7, 2027

San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

March 9–28, 2027

Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre

March 30–April 18, 2027

San Diego, CA – Civic Center

April 20–25, 2027

Hartford, CT – Bushnell Center

May 4–9, 2027

Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

May 11–16, 2027

Greenville, SC – Peace Center

May 18–23, 2027

Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

May 25–30, 2027

Tampa, FL – Straz Center

June 1–6, 2027

Washington, DC – The National Theatre

June 8–20, 2027

Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

June 22–27, 2027

Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

July 6–11, 2027

Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

July 13–18, 2027

Fort Worth, TX – Bass Performance Hall

July 20–25, 2027

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About Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat: A NEW MUSICAL, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it has been extended eight times and will soon celebrate its 500th performance. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 131. Operation Mincemeat has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg before heading across the pond.

Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre – Best New Musical Olivier Award winner) will reprise his work for the tour, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. The creative team will include Olivier nominated Set and Costume Designer Ben Stones (Standing at the Sky's Edge), Tony and Olivier winning Lighting Designer Mark Henderson (The History Boys), Tony nominated Sound Designer Mike Walker (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Tony nominated Orchestrator Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Olivier nominated Music Supervisor Joe Bunker (Spring Awakening). Georgie Staight is Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Production Stage Management is by Geoff Maus, Casting is by Carrie Gardner, CSA, and General Management is by TT Partners.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone's portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

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