2026 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations- The Full List

Nominations for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced, which were chosen among shows and films that opened during the 2025-2026 season.

The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at 7:30PM at the NYU Skirball Center, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring stage and screen icon Ann-Margret with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

It has also been announced that the off-Broadway show Gotta Dance! is this year’s recipient of The Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award. This Award is bestowed by the journalists of the Chita Rivera Awards Broadway judging committee, to recognize outstanding work that falls outside the framework of the original categories. It is named for the longtime Daily News theater critic Douglas Watt and his wife Ethel. Gotta Dance! is currently running at Stage 42.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2025-2026 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee.

The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category continues to be gender-free and this category will have twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. There will be two winners.

2026 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS

BROADWAY

Outstanding Choreography In A Broadway Show

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ellenore Scott, Titaníque

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles /Arturo Lyons, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Outstanding Dancer In A Broadway Show

Jonathan Burke, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Baby Byrne, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!

Sydney James Harcourt, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Dava Huesca, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Robert “Silk” Mason, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!

Sarah Meahl, Chess

Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

The Rocky Horror Show

Titaníque

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Choreography In A Feature Film

Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo/Christopher Scott

Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega/Richmond Talauega

Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones

The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Wicked, For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Outstanding Direction Of A Dance Documentary

Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit”, Part II, “Athletes of God”, Directors: Peter Schnall/Cyndee Readdean

Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien

Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska

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