2026 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations- The Full List
Among the nominees are Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Schmigadoon, Titanique, and more.
Nominations for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced, which were chosen among shows and films that opened during the 2025-2026 season.
The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at 7:30PM at the NYU Skirball Center, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring stage and screen icon Ann-Margret with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
It has also been announced that the off-Broadway show Gotta Dance! is this year’s recipient of The Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award. This Award is bestowed by the journalists of the Chita Rivera Awards Broadway judging committee, to recognize outstanding work that falls outside the framework of the original categories. It is named for the longtime Daily News theater critic Douglas Watt and his wife Ethel. Gotta Dance! is currently running at Stage 42.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2025-2026 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee.
The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category continues to be gender-free and this category will have twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. There will be two winners.
2026 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS
BROADWAY
Outstanding Choreography In A Broadway Show
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Lorin Latarro, Chess
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ellenore Scott, Titaníque
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles /Arturo Lyons, CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Outstanding Dancer In A Broadway Show
Jonathan Burke, CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Baby Byrne, CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!
Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!
Sydney James Harcourt, CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Dava Huesca, CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Robert “Silk” Mason, CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!
Sarah Meahl, Chess
Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
CATS: The Jellicle Ball
Chess
Ragtime
Schmigadoon!
The Rocky Horror Show
Titaníque
FILM & DOCUMENTARY
Outstanding Choreography In A Feature Film
Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo/Christopher Scott
Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega/Richmond Talauega
Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones
The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall
Wicked, For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott
Outstanding Direction Of A Dance Documentary
Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher
Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit”, Part II, “Athletes of God”, Directors: Peter Schnall/Cyndee Readdean
Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien
Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska