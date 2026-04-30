Exclusive: Sam Tutty on the ‘Rewarding’ Experience of Creating TWO STRANGERS

Sam Tutty is opening up about "carrying the cake" from the West End to Broadway with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). In an exclusive interview, Tutty discusses the "rewarding" experience of creating a new musical.

"There's like a level of emotional, intellectual, creative freedom that comes with doing new work. Not having previous work to go back to, like, 'Oh, you need to stand on four, go to six on this.' It's like, that was so fun. You know, we even did different blocking from the UK to the US, so things have changed there for me."

He also opens up about working with Christiani Pitts, how American audiences have reacted to th emusical, and more.

Tutty was in the musical in London, during a sold-out production at the Kiln in November 2023, before it transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. He then was part of the North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) when it played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025.

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