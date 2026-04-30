John Partridge Will Star as Hannibal Lecter in World Premiere UK Tour of THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

First casting has been announced for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Silence of the Lambs, ahead of the global cultural phenomenon's world premiere play debut. The electrifying new production opens at Leicester's Curve theatre on Saturday, 01 August 2026.

British actor, singer, presenter, writer and director John Partridge, known for his long-running role as Christian Clarke in BBC 1's EastEnders and extensive range of West End credits from CATS to Everybody's Talking About Jamie, will don the iconic mask as the refined and sadistic Dr Hannibal Lecter.

When FBI trainee Clarice Starling is sent to interview the psychiatrist and infamous murderer Hannibal Lecter, it's hoped his brilliant mind will help catch the sadistic new serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Another girl is missing, and time is running out. But Dr Lecter has questions of his own, and now Clarice must decide: keep a safe distance, or let Hannibal ‘The Cannibal' into her head?

Acclaimed television writer and playwright Gina Gionfriddo (Law & Order (NBC), House of Cards (Netflix), Becky Shaw) brings Thomas Harris's gripping literary masterpiece to the stage in a new modern adaptation directed by Curve's Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster. Gionfriddo's theatrical adaptation delves into the psychological tension of Thomas Harris's landmark novel, drawing the audience deep into Clarice and Lecter's intelligent, intricate, and bone-chilling game of cat-and-mouse, as the FBI scramble to catch Buffalo Bill, a serial killer still at large.

John Partridge says of his casting in the upcoming tour ‘'How often does an actor get to play a role that by simply saying the character's name, it takes your breath away. It's a huge honour, and I intend to savour every morsel of it!''

Director Nikolai Foster adds: “Taking on a role like Hannibal Lecter requires real guts, tenacity and an appetite to confront the darkest depths of the human condition. Working with John on the role has been incredibly inspiring - his instincts are razor sharp - and there is no finer actor to bring to life Thomas Harris's most chilling creation in our world premiere stage adaptation.”

At just 16, John Partridge left college to join the original UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, later transferring to the West End production at the New London Theatre to star as Rum Tum Tugger. He reprised the role in the official filmed version opposite Elaine Paige and John Mills.

John's extensive West End, touring and international theatre credits include: Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Peacock Theatre); A Chorus Line (London Palladium); The Drowsy Chaperone (Novello Theatre); Notre-Dame de Paris (Dominion Theatre); The Fix (Donmar Warehouse), directed by Sam Mendes; Tommy (Shaftesbury Theatre); Grease (Dominion Theatre); Starlight Express (Apollo Victoria Theatre); The Hunting of the Snark (Prince Edward Theatre); Taboo 20th Anniversary Concert (London Palladium); The Witches of Eastwick in Concert (Sondheim Theatre); The Chalk Garden (Theatre Royal Windsor & Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); The Doncastrian Chalk Circle (National Theatre & CAST Doncaster); The Emcee in Cabaret (Rufus Norris production, UK tour); The View Upstairs (Soho Theatre); Rough Crossing (UK tour); The Case of the Frightened Lady (UK tour); La Cage Aux Folles (UK tour); Chicago (UK tour); The Tempest (Northcott Theatre); Miss Saigon (UK tour); Rent (European tour); Black Goes With Everything (Churchill Theatre, Bromley); Marilyn in Boy George's Taboo (The Venue); and most recently Billy Haynes in The Code (Southwark Playhouse Elephant).

On screen, John is widely known for his long-running role as Christian Clarke in EastEnders (BBC, 2007–2016). His screen work also includes Involuntary Activist (Iris Prize/BBC) and Cleopatra (Netflix).

A well-known television personality, John won Celebrity MasterChef (BBC) and has appeared on The Real Full Monty (ITV), Taking The Next Step (CBBC), Tumble (BBC) and Battlechefs with Marco Pierre White (Watch). He has also served as a celebrity judge on Over the Rainbow (BBC), guest-hosted The National Lottery Draws (BBC), and is a regular contributor on Jeremy Vine (Channel 5).

Tour Dates

August 1 – 15, 2026

Leicester, UK

Curve

August 18 – 22, 2026

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Theatre Royal

August 24 – 29, 2026

Glasgow, Scotland

Theatre Royal

September 1 – 5, 2026

Aberdeen, Scotland

His Majesty’s Theatre

September 8 – 12, 2026

Edinburgh, Scotland

Festival Theatre

September 15 – 19, 2026

Nottingham, UK

Theatre Royal

September 28 – October 3, 2026

Milton Keynes, UK

Milton Keynes Theatre

October 6 – 10, 2026

Salford, UK

The Lowry

October 12 – 17, 2026

Bradford, UK

Alhambra Theatre

October 19 – 24, 2026

Oxford, UK

New Theatre

October 27 – 31, 2026

Peterborough, UK

New Theatre

November 2 – 7, 2026

Hull, UK

Hull New Theatre

November 10 – 14, 2026

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Grand Opera House

November 24 – 28, 2026

Dublin, Ireland

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

January 5 – 9, 2027

Birmingham, UK

The Alexandra

January 11 – 16, 2027

Blackpool, UK

The Grand Theatre

January 18 – 23, 2027

Eastbourne, UK

Congress Theatre

January 26 – 30, 2027

Malvern, UK

Malvern Theatre

February 15 – 20, 2027

Swansea, UK

Grand Theatre

February 22 – 27, 2027

Chester, UK

Storyhouse Theatre

March 2 – 6, 2027

Brighton, UK

Theatre Royal

March 8 – 13, 2027

Tunbridge Wells, UK

Assembly Hall Theatre

March 15 – 20, 2027

York, UK

Grand Opera House

March 30 – April 3, 2027

Coventry, UK

Belgrade Theatre

April 6 – 10, 2027

Richmond, UK

Richmond Theatre

April 12 – 17, 2027

Cheltenham, UK

Everyman Theatre

April 20 – 24, 2027

Bournemouth, UK

Pavilion Theatre

April 26 – May 1, 2027

Wolverhampton, UK

Grand Theatre

May 10 – 15, 2027

Cardiff, UK

New Theatre

May 17 – 22, 2027

Buxton, UK

Opera House

May 31 – June 5, 2027

Woking, UK

New Victoria Theatre

June 15 – 19, 2027

Liverpool, UK

Empire Theatre

June 21 - 26, 2027

Sunderland, UK

Empire Theatre

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