Brandi Carlile Was Approached to Score a FRIED GREEN TOMATOES Musical

Brandi Carlile has revealed that she was once approached to write the score for a musical adaptation of Fried Green Tomatoes. While appearing on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, the singer-songwriter shared that she was ready to pick up work on the project after it seemingly was shelved.

When asked by Rogers on the iHeart Radio podcast where her musical is, Carlile shared her interest in the project.

"I don't know if it's on hiatus or what's gonna happen but it seems like to do the music and be a part of a musical of Fried Green Tomatoes. How perfect would that be?"

"The Joke" singer went on to say that she is ready to get started after not hearing an update on the musical.

"So if it's on hiatus, guys let's get it going and if it's been tabled permanently, let's start something.

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Carlile first spoke about the potential musical in 2023 when she was named an Out100 Icon.

“I was talking recently with some people wanting to turn Fried Green Tomatoes into a musical. Which I think is such a good idea. And if they do that, then I’m their girl. I would do the music,” Carlile shared. “Can you imagine the lesbians actually trying to survive that?”

In 2005, producer Jeffrey Finn revealed that he had optioned the film rights for a stage adaptation, although he stated that it would be more connected to the original than the film. The 1991 movie featured Mary-Louise Parker, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kathy Bates and Jessica Tandy.

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