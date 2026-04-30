John Legend and Lynn Nottage's IMITATION OF LIFE Will Open at The Shed in September

Performance dates and ticket information has been announced for IMITATION OF LIFE, a new musical with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner John Legend, and directed by multi-award-winning and Tony Award nominated Liesl Tommy.

The musical will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at The Griffin Theater at The Shed as a co-production with National Black Theatre, presented in a strictly limited 4 week presentation engagement through Sunday, October 4, 2026. IMITATION OF LIFE will be performed with full cast and live orchestra.

Ticket Information

Tickets for IMITATION OF LIFE go on sale to the public on Friday, May 15, 2026. The Shed member presale begins on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The Mastercard cardholder presale begins Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Additional details including casting, design and creative team members and more will be announced at a later date.

National Black Theatre, John Legend and Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Liesl Tommy and Jennifer Mudge of Crocodile Eyes, Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment and The Shed serve as producers.

About Imitation of Life

Inspired by the 1933 best-selling novel by Fannie Hurst and the beloved 1934 and 1959 Universal films, Imitation of Life follows two single mothers, one Black and one White, as well as their daughters, who build a shared life while each strives for success and love in a society divided by race and class. Set across the vibrant backdrop of 1920s Atlantic City and 1930s New York, this new, profoundly moving musical explores themes of identity, the American Dream, and what we leave for future generations.

The novel Imitation of Life by Fannie Hurst was originally published in 1933. Universal Pictures produced two film adaptations based on the book: in 1934 directed by John Stahl, starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers; and in 1959 directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore. The 1934 film is included in the U.S. National Film Registry of The Library of Congress for its “cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.” It was nominated for the 1934 Academy Award for Best Picture. The 1959 film was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Actress, Juanita Moore and Best Supporting Actress, Susan Kohner).

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