Nick Rashad Burroughs, Jawan Jackson, and More Will Lead AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Muny

James T. Lane, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Jawan Jackson, Elijah Ahmad Lewis and Daniel Yearwood will star in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations when the electrifying new Broadway and worldwide hit makes its Muny premiere this summer.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, a true story of brotherhood and betrayal, runs July 27-Aug. 2 and is presented by Moneta.

The creative team is led by Marcia Milgrom Dodge (director), Rickey Tripp (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).

“Get ready — Ain't Too Proud makes its Muny debut with this sensational cast,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “With these astonishing artists, audiences will feel the incredible artistry and energy of The Temptations from the first note.”

Cast Bios

James T. Lane (Otis Williams) returns for his sixth Muny production. West End: The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line. Broadway: A Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong alternate); Chicago (Billy Flynn/Amos Hart); Kiss Me, Kate (Paul); King Kong the Musical; The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates); A Chorus Line (Richie Walters). Tours: Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame the Musical. Regional: Guys and Dolls, Blues for an Alabama Sky (Virginia Stage Company); Mary Poppins (Bert) and Ain't Misbehavin' (Drury Lane Theatre); Broadway at Music Circus; The Old Globe; Walnut Street Theatre; ACT; Dallas Theater Center. Encores/Off Center: Promenade; Grand Hotel; Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope. Concerts: Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Ottawa Symphony, Naples Symphony and many more. James served as choreographer and recurring actor on The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock). He is the creator and 2023 Audelco Award winner for his one-man show, Triple Threat, which played off-Broadway. He also teaches music theatre dance and performance masterclasses.

Nick Rashad Burroughs (David Ruffin) Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Ike Turner, OBC), Kinky Boots, King Kong. New York: Goddess at The Public Theatre (Ahmed, Lucille Lortell Award nomination for best featured performer in a musical). First national tours: Moulin Rouge! (Toulouse Lautrec), Something Rotten! (Minstrel, u/s Shakespeare). Previous Muny: Dreamgirls (James Thunder Early). Other: Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company (Mr. Ford). Pop Smash Radio Music Award winner for his album Groove Machine. Broadway World Award winner for Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas).

Jawan M. Jackson (Melvin Franklin) is an actor, singer and voiceover artist with a rich bass-baritone. On Broadway, he played Melvin Franklin in the original companies of both Motown: The Musical and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. And since 2022, he has performed as the bass vocalist for the legendary group The Temptations. Off-Broadway: Ceremonies in Dark Old Men. Film/TV: Sparkle, The Get Down, Doo Wop Generations, Your Monster, national television appearances. Grammy nominee for the Ain't Too Proud cast album. Jawan has also appeared on Ms. Rachel (Songs for Littles). A Detroit native, he holds a BS in communications from Eastern Michigan University.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Eddie Kendricks) is a multi-award-winning entertainer and recording artist. Broadway: Tony Award-winning Ain’t Too Proud (Principal Standby), Motown: The Musical (Stevie Wonder/Jackie Wilson). Tours: The Wiz 50th anniversary (Scarecrow); Ain't Too Proud first national (David Ruffin); Motown: The Musical first national (Stevie Wonder) and second national (Stevie Wonder/Jackie Wilson); Mama, I Want to Sing! NYC and Japan (Minister of Music). Film/TV: Mama, I Want to Sing!; America (Rosie O'Donnell); B-Boy Blues; Power Book III: Raising Kanan; Grammy Awards. Music: SZA, Usher, Ariana Grande, Uncle James “JT” Taylor, Cissy Houston, Madonna, ASAP FERG, Timbuktu/Jason Diakité (Sweden). NAACP Arts and Culture Award recipient. Artist and performer with Walker Entertainment and the Rakiem Walker Project. New album ENERGY AND LOVE and all music available on all platforms under “EAL.”

Additional casting will be announced. The design team for Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations includes Nasha Harris Santiago (associate choreographer); Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Kevan Loney (video designer); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Ralph Stan Lee (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rashad Naylor, CSA (casting).

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers, and Music Supervisors Michael Horsley and Evan Roider.

Ain't Too Proud, which follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to international stardom, is driven by the beat of the group's biggest hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” With signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, The Temptations soared to the top of the charts, but success came with conflict — both personal and political. Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations will immerse audiences in a pivotal moment in music and American history.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations has a book by Dominique Morisseau with music and lyrics from the legendary Motown catalog. Based on the book The Temptations by Otis Williams with Patricia Romanowski. Music by arrangement with Sony Music Publishing.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Performances of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations begin at 8:15 p.m. July 27-Aug. 2. Season 108 at The Muny also includes Hairspray (June 15-21), Shrek The Musical (June 25-July 2), Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (July 6-12), Disney's Newsies (July 16-22), Meet Me In St. Louis (Aug. 6-13) and Something Rotten! (Aug. 17-23).

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