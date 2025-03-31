Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 31, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, March 31
Video: Conversations with Matt Doyle
Tina Landau Is Answering the Call and Bringing a New FLOYD COLLINS to Broadway
Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway; Documentary Set For Next Month
Listen: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Revival Cast Recording Available Now
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway Cast Recording for the New York City Center Encores! revival of Once Upon a Mattress is available now! The album has been released physically and digitally, and can be purchased and streamed now!. (more...)
Listen to Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff & More Sing on MISCAST Album
by Nicole Rosky
MCC Theater just released Miscast: The Studio Sessions, featuring twelve iconic songs from the last 25 years of Miscast, newly recorded. Check out album higlights, including performances by Heather Headley, Stephanie J. Block,. (more...)
Meet the Cast of FLOYD COLLINS, Now on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau. Meet the cast!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Now on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The production begins performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially opens Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Meet the cast!. (more...)
Scott Rudin is Planning to Return to Broadway Following Bad Behavior; New Plays Planned with Lane, Metcalf, Mantello & More
by Stephi Wild
In 2021, amidst ongoing controversy and accusations of mistreatment, producer Scott Rudin stepped away from the theatre world. Now he is planning to make a return this year.. (more...)
JUST IN TIME, Starring Jonathan Groff, Delays Opening Night
by Nicole Rosky
Following the cancellation of its first two preview performances due to production delays, a show representative has just confirmed that JUST IN TIME has officially moved its official opening night. We have all of the details here. (more...)
Video: Andrew Scott Runs From VANYA Curtain Call to Screening in Costume
by Michael Major
After finishing a recent performance of his one-man play at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway, Andrew Scott ran from the stage, to the stage door, and then immediately to a screening of the live capture of the play. See the video!. (more...)
