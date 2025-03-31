Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 31, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, March 31

Glengarry Glen Ross opens on Broadway

Tuesday, April 1

Real Women Have Curves begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, April 3

Good Night, and Good Luck opens on Broadway

Friday, April 4

Pirates! the Penzance Musical begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, April 5

BOOP! opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 6

The Last Five Years opens on Broadway

Video: Conversations with Matt Doyle

by Joey Mervis

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld. It is officially our one year BroadwayWorld Anniversary! Time flies when you are having fun! This week, you asked and we delivered! The one and only Tony-winning Broadway superstar Matt Doyle is here. He is literally making us laugh until we sob in Conversations With Mother now playing at Theater 555.

Tina Landau Is Answering the Call and Bringing a New FLOYD COLLINS to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Only heaven knows how Tina Landau's rehearsal schedule goes. The acclaimed director and writer is playing double duty this spring, working on the creative teams of the new musical Redwood and the first major revival (and Broadway premiere) of Floyd Collins. She is telling us all about the process so far!. (more...)

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway; Documentary Set For Next Month

by BWW News Desk

All new photos have been released ahead of tonight’s first preview performance of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Plus, Netflix has released a trailer announcing an official documentary about the show.

Listen: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Revival Cast Recording Available Now

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway Cast Recording for the New York City Center Encores! revival of Once Upon a Mattress is available now! The album has been released physically and digitally, and can be purchased and streamed now!. (more...)

Listen to Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff & More Sing on MISCAST Album

by Nicole Rosky

MCC Theater just released Miscast: The Studio Sessions, featuring twelve iconic songs from the last 25 years of Miscast, newly recorded. Check out album higlights, including performances by Heather Headley, Stephanie J. Block,. (more...)

Meet the Cast of FLOYD COLLINS, Now on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau. Meet the cast!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Now on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for the Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The production begins performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially opens Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Meet the cast!. (more...)

Scott Rudin is Planning to Return to Broadway Following Bad Behavior; New Plays Planned with Lane, Metcalf, Mantello & More

by Stephi Wild

In 2021, amidst ongoing controversy and accusations of mistreatment, producer Scott Rudin stepped away from the theatre world. Now he is planning to make a return this year.. (more...)

JUST IN TIME, Starring Jonathan Groff, Delays Opening Night

by Nicole Rosky

Following the cancellation of its first two preview performances due to production delays, a show representative has just confirmed that JUST IN TIME has officially moved its official opening night. We have all of the details here. (more...)

Video: Andrew Scott Runs From VANYA Curtain Call to Screening in Costume

by Michael Major

After finishing a recent performance of his one-man play at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway, Andrew Scott ran from the stage, to the stage door, and then immediately to a screening of the live capture of the play. See the video!. (more...)

