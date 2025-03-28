Listen to Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff & More Sing on MISCAST Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld resported earlier this month, MCC Theater just released Miscast: The Studio Sessions, featuring twelve iconic songs from the last 25 years of Miscast, newly recorded.

"We are overjoyed to celebrate 25 years of Miscast history and artistry with this first-ever studio album. The incredible list of artists and tracks included is a testament to what Miscast has meant to the theater community for decades, shining a light on singular performances that will stay with us forever," said Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler.

Check out some highlights from the new alnum below!

"Let Me Be Your Star" performed by Jonathan Groff and Jeremy Jordan:

"What is It About Her?" performed by Stephanie J. Block:

"Who I’d Be" performed by Rachel Zegler:

"Endless Night" performed by Heather Headley:

"Take Me or Leave Me (Live)" performed by Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel:

The Miscast25 lineup will feature performances by Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!), Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!, "Search Party"), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown, Sweeney Todd), Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Here We Are), Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard, Moana), Britton Smith (Be More Chill, To My Girls), Phillipa Soo ("Doctor Odyssey," Hamilton), Ephraim Sykes (Our Town, Ain't Too Proud), Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!, "Schmigadoon!”), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy, The Notebook), and Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress, "Shrinking"), with more performers to be announced shortly! Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.