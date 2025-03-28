JUST IN TIME, Starring Jonathan Groff, Delays Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the cancellation of its first two preview performances due to production delays, a show representative has just confirmed that Just in Time has officially moved its official opening night to Saturday, April 26, 2025. The new musical has also added an additional performance on Thursday, April 24 at 7pm.

Just in Time’s opening celebration will remain on its originally announced opening date of Wednesday, April 23. Despite the change, the show will still open within the Tony Awards eligibility cutoff (April 27).