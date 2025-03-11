Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet:
Tuesday, March 11
THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Led By Kristin Chenoweth, Gets Broadway Theater and Dates
Jean Smart Will Return to Broadway in One-Woman Show CALL ME IZZY
Round 2 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket
Meet the Cast of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Previews begin tonight, March 10, for the Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook. Meet Sarah Snook here!. (more...)
BOOP! THE MUSICAL Will Offer Rush and $30 Under 30 Tickets
by Stephi Wild
Hoping to get your hands on discount tickets to BOOP! The Musical? Look no further! Ahead of tomorrow first preview, the new musical is now offering Digital and Box Office Rush tickets and $30 Under 30 tickets.. (more...)
James Graham’s PUNCH Will Open on Broadway This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Manhattan Theatre Club has added two shows to the company’s 2025-2026 season. Check out all of the details about Punch and The Monsters here!. (more...)
One Shubert Alley Second Location to Open in March
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A second location of “One Shubert Alley' will open in March. “One Shubert Alley – Broadway” is located adjacent to the Shubert Organization’s Winter Garden Theatre at 1638 Broadway.. (more...)
