Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 11, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Tuesday, March 11
Boop! the Musical begins previews on Broadway
Smash begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, March 12
Good Night, and Good Luck begins previews on Broadway

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Led By Kristin Chenoweth, Gets Broadway Theater and Dates
by Nicole Rosky
The Queen of Versailles, which had its world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024, will officially open at the St. James Theatre this fall. We have all of the details!. (more...)


 

Jean Smart Will Return to Broadway in One-Woman Show CALL ME IZZY
by Stephi Wild
Six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart will return to Broadway this summer in the world premiere of one-woman show, Call Me Izzy. Learn more here!. (more...)


 

Round 2 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket
by Team BWW
Voting for the second round of BroadwayWorld's Best Musical 2025 Bracket is now open! Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? By popular demand, we bring you our revised Broadway Madness Bracket: Best Musical 2025!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Meet the Cast of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Previews begin tonight, March 10, for the Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook. Meet Sarah Snook here!. (more...

BOOP! THE MUSICAL Will Offer Rush and $30 Under 30 Tickets
by Stephi Wild
Hoping to get your hands on discount tickets to BOOP! The Musical? Look no further! Ahead of tomorrow first preview, the new musical is now offering Digital and Box Office Rush tickets and $30 Under 30 tickets.. (more...)

James Graham’s PUNCH Will Open on Broadway This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Manhattan Theatre Club has added two shows to the company’s 2025-2026 season. Check out all of the details about Punch and The Monsters here!. (more...)

One Shubert Alley Second Location to Open in March
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A second location of “One Shubert Alley' will open in March. “One Shubert Alley – Broadway” is located adjacent to the Shubert Organization’s Winter Garden Theatre at 1638 Broadway.. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's today!"

- Mame

 

Videos