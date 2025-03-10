Jean Smart Will Return to Broadway in One-Woman Show CALL ME IZZY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart will return to Broadway this summer in the world premiere of one-woman show, Call Me Izzy. The 12-week limited engagement will play Studio 54 from May 24 – August 17, 2025, with an opening night set for June 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 18 at 10:00AM ET; ticket buyers can sign up for a special 24-hour pre-sale on March 17.

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

Jean Smart's versatility as an actor transcends mediums and genres. From her Tony Award Nominated performance in The Man Who Came to Dinner opposite Nathan Lane, to her iconic TV roles as sweet, guileless Charlene on "Designing Women" and now her powerful, Emmy Award-winning performance as Deborah Vance in "Hacks", Smart effortlessly shifts between comedy and drama. Jean Smart has been a part of several developmental readings of Call Me Izzy.

Further creative team will be announced shortly. Though Roundabout Theatre Company owns Studio 54, Call Me Izzy is not a Roundabout production.

About Jean Smart

Winner of six Emmys and an additional seven nominations, as well as a Tony nomination, Grammy nomination, and five Critics' Choice Awards wins, Jean Smart continues to receive rave reviews and multiple award nominations and wins for her performance as Deborah Vance in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks”. Smart made history with her 2021 Emmy award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, joining Betty White as the only other actor to complete the comedy trifecta of having an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting, and guest categories. That win, along with several others for “Hacks”, earned her admittance to an elite group of actors who have swept all five major TV awards in a single television season — Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Television Critics Association. The fourth season of “Hacks” will premiere in spring 2025 on MAX.

In 2021, the year “Hacks” premiered, Smart showed her versatility onscreen with an award-nominated supporting role as Kate Winslet’s mother in the HBO limited drama series, “Mare of Easttown”. In 2019, her performance as Special Agent Laurie Blake alongside Regina King and Jeremy Irons in the HBO series, “Watchmen”, based on the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, caught the eye of critics and fans alike, earning her an Emmy Award nomination, among others. Smart earned a Critics' Choice Television Award and Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for her performance as Floyd Gerhardt in the second season of the FX television series “Fargo”.

Smart was recently seen alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle’s feature film, Babylon, and in the coming-of-age dark comedy, Wildflower. She is set to star in, and executive produce the independent feature Miss Macy.