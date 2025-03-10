One Shubert Alley Second Location to Open in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A second location of “One Shubert Alley" will open in March. “One Shubert Alley – Broadway” is located adjacent to The Shubert Organization’s Winter Garden Theatre at 1638 Broadway (between West 50th and West 51st Streets).



The grand opening of “One Shubert Alley – Broadway” will take place on Wednesday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m., in advance of the first preview of Good Night, and Good Luck starring George Clooney at the Winter Garden Theatre.



“One Shubert Alley – Broadway” will offer exclusive show-specific T-shirts, hoodies, hats, mugs, magnets, pins and more, along with special limited-edition items, and “One Shubert Alley” branded merchandise.



Michael Rego, CEO of The Araca Group, said “’One Shubert Alley’ has represented the best of Broadway for over 50 years. We are thrilled to add this iconic store front “uptown” and hope our audiences will find our new location an exciting place to shop for all things Broadway. And as a special thank you, we will be offering free historic Broadway “collectibles” to our first 100 customers.”