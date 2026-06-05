Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 5, 2026- Meet 2026 Tony Award Nominees Ben Levi Ross and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you may have missed yesterday. The Tony Awards are in full swing with exciting announcements including Rachel Zegler, Darren Criss, Cole Escola and more confirmed for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, plus an exclusive peek inside the Tony Awards Green Room with Krysta Rodriguez. Meanwhile, the Ed Sullivan Theatre's future is uncertain following The Late Show's time there. On the theatrical front, HADESTOWN announced its first-ever UK and Ireland tour in 2027, and KIMBERLY AKIMBO is now available for licensing through MTI. Plus, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE has officially recouped!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 7
Fallen Angels closes on Broadway
The 2026 Tony Awards!
|The Front Page
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What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
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Video: Go Inside the Tony Awards Green Room with Krysta Rodriguez
Just yesterday, BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge was invited for a sneak peek of the exclusive Speak Easy by Baccarat and Dewar's and the Tony Awards official Green Room, in partnership with Cunard. Watch in this video as Krysta Rodriguez chats more about the beautiful space and her Broadway return in Chicago!
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Rachel Zegler, Darren Criss, Cole Escola and More Set for the 79th Annual Tony Awards
The Tony Awards has revealed the line-up of stage and screen stars slated to appear during the 79th Annual Tony Awards, including Rachel Zegler, Darren Criss, Cole Escola and many more.
|Must Watch
| Video: Victor Garber Visits TITANIQUE on Broadway: 'I'm Truly Blown Away'
by Michael Major
Victor Garber went to see Titaníque on Broadway, heading backstage after the show to talk to Frankie Grande, who plays him in the musical, and the rest of the cast. Watch a video of his visit backstage.. (more...)
| Video: Ben Levi Ross Says the Tonys Love Gave Him Perspective on How Special RAGTIME Really Is
by Luka Vonier
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Ben Levi Ross chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, his insanely talented Ragtime cast, and so much more.. (more...)
| Video: Meet the Tony Honorees of 2026
by Luka Vonier
Watch in this video as we chat with: Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Isabelle Stevenson Award), Jake Bell (Tony Honor), Kenn Lubin (Tony Honor), 1/52 Project's Beowulf Boritt and Stefania Bulbarella (Tony Honor).. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway
Photos & Video: The Entertainment Community Fund Raises 1.8 Million at Annual Gala
Photos: CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Now Playing at Newbury’s Watermill Theatre
|Industry Insights
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center directed employees to remove President Trump's name from official documents and signage following a federal court ruling.. (more...)
IAMT Welcomes Charlie Sutton as New Head of Dance
by Team BWW
The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) has just announced the appointment of Charles (Charlie) Rodriguez Sutton as the new Head of Dance. Sutton, who boasts over 20 years of experience across the performing arts ecosystem, has originated roles in 11 Broadway Musicals.. (more...)
WELL, I’LL LET YOU GO Will Be Filmed For New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
by Stephi Wild
Bubba Weiler's Off-Broadway play WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO, a New York Times Critic's Pick directed by Jack Serio, will be recorded for the NYPL Theatre on Film and Tape Archive before its run closes at Studio Seaview.. (more...)
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that Kimberly Akimbo, the winner of the most Tony Awards of the 2022–2023 season, including Best Musical, is now available for licensing. . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/4/2026; Jobs In Communications, Engagement and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/4/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Greg Evigan to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Young Entertainer Awards
by Stephi Wild
Greg Evigan, known for Broadway's GREASE and NBC's My Two Dads, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Young Entertainer Awards' milestone double ceremony at Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood.. (more...)
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE Recoups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Purpose has officially recouped its $5.25 million capitalization. Recoupment was achieved with the aid of the New York State Tax Credit as well as the operating profits from Purpose's Broadway run.. (more...)
MOMENTUM 2026 to Launch Rolling Speaker Series Across the US and Bahamas
by A.A. Cristi
Creative Evolutions, in partnership with Theatre Communications Group and four universities, announced a rolling speaker series for MOMENTUM 2026, a multi-city convening designed to reimagine arts and culture ecosystems.. (more...)
Main Street Theatre and Dance Alliance Receives First-Ever NEA Grant for Make-A-Musical Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Main Street Theatre and Dance Alliance received its first NEA grant to support Make-A-Musical, a program where students collaborate with composer Jonathan Fadner to develop and stage an original full-length musical.. (more...)
Theatre Communications Group Reveals 2026 Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico Cohort
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Communications Group named five emerging theatre artists and leaders to its 2026 Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico cohort, a yearlong professional development program supporting early-career professionals across Puerto Rican theatre.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center directed employees to remove President Trump's name from official documents and signage following a federal court ruling.. (more...)
HADESTOWN Will Embark on First-Ever UK and Ireland Tour in 2027
by Stephi Wild
The Tony and Grammy Award-winning HADESTOWN, currently in its third year at London's Lyric Theatre, announced its first-ever UK & Ireland tour, opening at Curve Theatre, Leicester, before visiting more than 20 cities.. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: Pick of the Programme- Comedy
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks from the 2026 Edfringe comedy programme.. (more...)
Disney Channel's Laura Marano to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Television star and singer/songwriter Laura Marano will make her New York stage debut as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway.. (more...)
LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Launch Tour This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following a run Off-Broadway and a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is set to make its UK return this summer, followed by a multi-city US tour this fall.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL UK Tour and London Transfer
by Stephi Wild
Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions announced the full cast for the first UK non-replica production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, starring Jason Donovan, Harry Judd, and Disney icon KayCee Stroh, at Lowry, Salford before transferring to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.. (more...)
Sadie Sink Joins THE MARRIAGE PLOT Limited Series at FX
by Josh Sharpe
Tony nominee Sadie Sink is set to star in and executive-produce The Marriage Plot, a new limited series from FX and Hulu based on the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides.. (more...)
Euan Morton, Alex Joseph Grayson and Ryan Shaw to Star in the Röckët Stähr's DEATH OF A ROCKSTAR
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Euan Morton, Alex Joseph Grayson and Ryan Shaw will appear alongside Abby Ahmad, Röckët Stähr, and a band comprised of Broadway and rock ‘n’ roll all-stars for Death of a Rockstar at NYC’s legendary venue, Joe’s Pub.. (more...)
Royal Court Reveals First Nationwide Winners Of The Young Playwrights Award 2026
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Court Theatre announced six winners of its Young Playwrights Award 2026, the first cohort since the programme expanded nationwide. The winning plays will be performed as rehearsed readings at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs and published by Nick Hern Books.. (more...)
Initial Cast Set For GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Initial casting has been announced for the return of GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical, with Stephanie Costi and Lucy Penrose reprising their roles as Sandy and Rizzo at Evolution London in Battersea Park.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Ana Villafañe
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"If ever I would leave you, how could it be in springtime
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