Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 5, 2026- Meet 2026 Tony Award Nominees Ben Levi Ross and More

Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

It was a vampire meetup at the Palace Theater when Sam Reid, star of AMC’s “The Vampire Lestat”, stopped by to check out a recent performance of The Lost Boys on Broadway. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos & Video: The Entertainment Community Fund Raises 1.8 Million at Annual Gala

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now see photos and videos from The Entertainment Community Fund's Annual Gala on Monday, June 1, 2026 in New York City, which raised $1.8 million to support their programs and services.. (more...)