Euan Morton, Alex Joseph Grayson and Ryan Shaw to Star in the Röckët Stähr's DEATH OF A ROCKSTAR

On June 23 and July 7, Tony Award nominee Euan Morton (Hamilton, Taboo), Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, The Outsiders), and Ryan Shaw (Motown The Musical) will appear alongside Abby Ahmad, Röckët Stähr, and a band comprised of Broadway and rock ‘n’ roll all-stars for the world premiere performances of Röckët Stähr's Death of a Rockstar at NYC’s legendary venue, Joe’s Pub. As the 90-minute animated film of the same name plays, the entire rock opera will be performed live for the first time.

Part Tommy, part Jesus Christ Superstar, with a little Hedwig and the Angry Inch thrown in for good measure, Röckët Stähr's Death of a Rockstar is set in the year 2164, when rock 'n' roll (and other things that might awaken tendencies toward individuality) has been outlawed, and a band of underground rebels clone a rock star and send him on a guerrilla tour to blast a docile society back to life.

Co-directed by Broadway veterans McKeon (associate director of Chess, Swept Away, Funny Girl, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot, and more) and Austin Regan (associate director of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Head Over Heels, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; assistant director of Everyday Rapture and American Idiot), and produced by artist manager Ryan Gentles (The Strokes, Hinds, Paris Jackson, Vincent Gallo, The Dandy Warhols), Röckët Stähr will be joined on stage by bassist Joan Chew (Lez Zeppelin, SIX), guitarists Angus Clark (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages) and Rob Bailey (Movin’ Out), and drummer David Richman, co-host of the popular Punk Rock Karaoke series at Arlene’s Grocery.

Styling is by Andrea Lauer (Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Bring It On: The Musical, American Idiot), and casting is by Jason Thinger (Chess, Just In Time, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Merrily We Roll Along, and more).

Not only did Stähr write the story and 26-song soundtrack for the film, but he also played all guitar, piano, and bass parts, arranged the strings, horns, and winds (all performed by live musicians), and sang every part, with the exception of the rebellious runaway named Ronnie, performed by Ahmad, who will be reprising her role at the Cine-Concert Experience. Then, with no prior animation experience, Stähr set about animating the entire film, which he then self-released and distributed. The first pressing of the double vinyl quickly sold out, and Stahr has since sold thousands of copies of CDs, DVDS, and Blu-rays to dedicated fans, many of whom now host at-home watch parties across the country.

This marks Stähr’s return to performance after the nearly two-decade hiatus during which he worked tirelessly to create and release the film, and will offer audiences the first chance to hear the music live.