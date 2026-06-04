Video: Victor Garber Visits TITANIQUE on Broadway: 'I'm Truly Blown Away'

Original Titanic star Victor Garber went to see Titaníque on Broadway! After the show, he went backstage to talk to Frankie Grande, who plays him in the musical, and the rest of the cast. Watch a video of his visit backstage, where he also chats with Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, and more.

After seeing it for the first time off-Broadway, Garber called the transfer to the St. James Theatre "remarkable."

"I know what it's like when people come back and say, 'I really enjoyed it. It was quite good.' I'm truly blown away. It's just like, I can't believe what you do. I just can't believe it... It's truly taken over Broadway. Everyone's talking about it. I'm loving it."

The Broadway cast of Titanique also includes Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.