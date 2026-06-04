Disney Channel's Laura Marano to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Television star and singer/songwriter Laura Marano (Disney Channel’s “Austin and Ally,” Netflix’s The Perfect Date) will make her New York stage debut as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Original cast member Autumn Best (Netflix’s Woman of the Hour; The CW’s 4400) will play her final performance on Monday, June 22. Best departs for a new project soon to be announced.

Laura Marano broke out as ‘Ally’ in Disney’s hit series “Austin & Ally.” An accomplished actress, singer-songwriter, and producer, she can be seen in Lady Bird, The War with Grandpa, and Superbad, and starred in Netflix hits The Perfect Date (earning a Teen Choice Award) and Choose Love. She also produced and starred in Netflix’s #1 film The Royal Treatment and Saving Zoë. Marano’s latest movie Original Sound was released in theaters, and she recently wrapped Above & Below opposite Antonio Banderas and House of Holloway with Doug Jones.

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Additionally, producers are excited to announce digital lottery and digital rush policies for the award-winning production.

Digital Lottery

Beginning performances Friday, June 5 2026, $39 tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12am ET, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10am ET and 3pm ET. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets, subject to availability. Ticket prices include a $5 service fee. Please note that seats may be partial view.

Digital Rush

$49 digital rush tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will still be available on the day of each performance at rush.telecharge.com. A limited number of rush tickets become available at 11am ET on a first come, first served basis. Maximum 2 tickets per order. Subject to availability. Ticket prices include a $5 service fee. Please note that seats may be partial view.