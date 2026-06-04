Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE Recoups

Purpose has officially recouped its $5.25 million capitalization. Recoupment was achieved with the aid of the New York State Tax Credit as well as the operating profits from Purpose's Broadway run. The production’s investors have also received a full return of their capital contributions.

Purpose played an extended 27-week engagement at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theater where it broke the box office record for highest grossing week in Hayes history. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Phylicia Rashad, Purpose starred LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas, and Kara Young. Read the reviews for Purpose HERE!

Purpose was produced by David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, Eastern Standard Time, TRATE Productions, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, ATG Entertainment, The Shubert Organization and Steppenwolf Theatre Company, presenting the production by Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

In addition to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, Purpose also received the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. Purpose was commissioned by and had its World Premiere on March 24, 2024 at Chicago’s legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where it received rave reviews. The production sold out its initial engagement and extension weeks, becoming one of the highest-grossing shows in Steppenwolf’s nearly 50-year history.

The original Broadway cast of Purpose will reunite for a production at the Geffen Playhouse this fall, once again directed by Phylicia Rashad. Additional productions of Purpose are being mounted nationally and internationally.