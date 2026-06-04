Video: Ben Levi Ross Says the Tonys Love Gave Him Perspective on How Special RAGTIME Really Is

Mother's Younger Brother is a Tony nominee! Ben Levi Ross, who takes the stage at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre eight times a week in Ragtime, just earned his first nomination (one of eleven for the show) and he couldn't be happier for his company.

"It's the way that each one of my fellow nominees from Ragtime have sunk into these parts, have trusted each other, that has been so inspiring to me as an artist. Just between nomination day and now, I've just been doing the show and really trying to re-energize myself, because we're on show 260 or whatever... but because of this outside validation, I think I'm now looking at these people's going, 'Oh right. This is not normal!'"

Watch in this video as Ben chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, his insanely talented Ragtime cast, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!